Raila, Ruto and Kenyatta union for 2022 possible, Duale says

By Chuoyo Protus
Aden Duale speaking
Aden Duale refuses to rule out Raila-Ruto union

Garissa Town MP and former Majority Leader Aden Duale has said that a union of President Kenyatta, Ruto, and Raila for 2022 is not out of the picture.

In the Day Break interview with Citizen, Duale said that there were no permanent enemies in politics. Thus, a reconciliation between the three was not out of the question.

Ruto backs BBI

Duale was speaking a day after Ruto seemed to shift his position on the BBI finally. After appearing to lead a camp against the BBI document, Ruto changed tune over the weekend. Ruto said that his change of position was so that Kenyans could have a non-contested referendum. And Duale noted that this move could see the three unite for the 2022 elections.

On the BBI, Duale said that he was behind the document but that he would not back it blindly. Duale said that if the serious stakeholders, regions, and communities were left out, the document would not build a united nation. He said that while he remained within Jubilee, he would no longer support it if it did not support the people.

He was also critical of the handshake between Raila and President Kenyatta, saying that it killed the government oversight.

Duale’s assessment

In his position as majority leader, Aden Duale had been one of Jubilee’s most vocal proponents. This unwavering support for his political party saw many people say that he was merely a puppet for the party. However, since he lost the Majority Leader’s seat early this year, he had been relatively quiet.

However, he still praised President Kenyatta in his interview. He said the current President would leave behind a legacy of building roads, improving health care, and the war on corruption.

However, Kenya still has critical problems with its healthcare, with doctors set to go on strike in December. The war on corruption also seems targetted, bespeaking of vested interests in the fight against the vice.

Ruto summons 150 of his allies for crisis meeting

Politics Tracy Aime -
Deputy President William Ruto has summoned 150 of his allies for a crisis meeting. The leaders will meet the Deputy President on Wednesday, 2nd...
William Ruto on why he changed tune on BBI

Politics Chuoyo Protus -
Deputy President William Ruto has given his reasons for why he changed tune and is now backing the BBI. Ruto had appeared to be heading...
Jubilee suspends three nominated MCAs for backing Sonko

News Chuoyo Protus -
Jubilee Party has suspended three MCAs for what it termed as a breach of the Party’s Code of Conduct. The three embattled MCAs, Hon Ann...
Murkomen responds after Raila claims he never lost 2007, 2013, 2017...

News Alfred Kiura -
Elgeyo-Marakwet County Senator Kipchumba Murkomen has spoken after Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga claimed that he could not concede defeat yet...
Locals alarmed as drone mysteriously crash-lands

News Stanley Kasee -
Locals of  Wajir County were on Sunday, November 29, 2020, alarmed after a drone alleged to be involved in surveillance crash-landed in Eldas. The drone...
Teen who filmed George Floyd’s last moments will be awarded for...

World kenyan -
The protests against Floyd's death reverberated far beyond the United States Image: Reuters American...
Mysterious monolith found in the United States disappears

World kenyan -
Image of the monolith found in Utah Image: Utah Department of Public Safety O shiny metal...
Al-Shabaab terror convict commits suicide in prison

News Connie Mukenyi -
Al-Shabaab terror convict convicted for the Garissa University college terror attack in 2015 allegedly committed suicide while serving his sentence at the Kamiti Maximum...
Stop using taxpayers money – Karua, Itumbi bash BBI signature collection...

News Connie Mukenyi -
Digital strategist Denis Itumbi and Senior Counsel Martha Karua have bashed the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) signature collection process. According to the two, the national...
