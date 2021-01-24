Raila torn between sustaining the handshake and maintaining support base

ODM leader Raila Odinga is torn between sustaining the handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta and maintaining his support bases. The former Prime Minister is in a dilemma because he does not want to jeopardize the Jubilee party administration agenda.

Raila Odinga cannot seem to criticize Deputy President William Ruto without appearing to criticize the President. Currently, Raila’s allies are pressuring him to regain his influence as the ‘poor people’s defender.’

Most ODM party members have raised concerns that DP Ruto has gained too many followers by pushing the hustler nation narrative and the wheelbarrow movement.

Experts have also argued that with only 17 months to elections, Raila may be running out of time to regain his traditional support bases.

Raila Odinga has castigated Deputy President William Ruto on several occasions.

Political analyst Prof Macharia Munene has argued that Raila Odinga is merely trying to recover.

“The ODM leader needs to regain the image of fighting for the underdog. It is an unpredictable situation for him. He is trying to respond to Ruto because the DP has stolen his thunder. It is about political survival,” Professor Munene argued.

The political analyst also argued that Raila’s attacks on the Deputy President are not healthy for the handshake. He also pointed out that the President recently said that he was in charge.

“When the President said he was in charge, it means all the problems are his. When the ODM leader goes around saying things are terrible, then who is he saying is terrible?” Munene questioned.