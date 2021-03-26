Raila would bring no value to DP Ruto if the two join forces – City lawyer insists.

Renowned city lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi has claimed that Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Raila Odinga would not add anything valuable should he decide to join forces with Deputy President William Ruto ahead of the 2022 general elections.

The two veteran politicians have shown their interest in going for the county’s top seat after President Uhuru Kenyatta finishes his second term but have lately been rumored to be planning to work together.

The reports have been received with mixed reactions from political pundits with some supporting the idea while others not agreeing with it.

Reacting to a headline on one of the local dailies, Ahmednasir Abdullahi said that the former Prime Minister would bring zero value to the second in command.

“Zero. Zero value to the hustler nation,” Ahmednassir tweeted.

"Zero. Zero value to the hustler nation," Ahmednassir tweeted.

In a previous tweet as reported by Kenyannews.co.ke, the City lawyer pointed out that it would be disastrous if Raila Odinga joined William Ruto as he would cause mayhem in the coalition.

He argued that Raila is not a tier-one presidential candidate anymore and can only play 2nd tier Deputy President or Prime Minister.

He went on to state that President Uhuru knows the damage he has done to Raila and will inflict more as he knows the ODM leader’s options are narrow.

On Thursday 25 March, Law Scholar Makau Mutua said that the Ruto-Raila coalition would be weak and would most likely lose to the newly formed One Kenya Alliance. He added that however, it is too early to handicap any alliances.

The One Kenya Alliance which reportedly has blessings from President Uhuru Kenyatta includes Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), Moses Wetang’ula (Ford Kenya), and Gideon Moi (KANU).

In a recent interview with Radio Maisha, Deputy President William Ruto said that he is open to working with anyone, including his perceived political rival Raila Odinga.

He noted that many people think he has a problem with Raila but he made it clear that their differences are only political as there are some things he agrees with him.

Ruto said that anybody who wants to join him to fight poverty and other things that ail the country is welcome to his side.

He added that he will work with everyone who shares an approach to stabilizing the economy through the bottom-up model and if that person includes Raila then there will be nothing to stop them from working together.