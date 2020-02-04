Home News Politics Relief for Sonko as court orders opening of bank accounts
NewsPolitics

Relief for Sonko as court orders opening of bank accounts

By Edwin Ginni
  • A court order was issued to allow Sonko access his bank accounts
  • Accounts had been held following pending graft charges against Governor Sonko

It is a sigh of relief for embattled Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko after the court ruled in his favour in a case against the Assets Recovery Agency (ARA).

The court issued an order directing ARA to allow Sonko access to his frozen bank accounts. Sonko’s bank accounts were held subject to allegations they had proceeds from fraudulent earnings.

Chief Magistrate Martha Mutuku came to the help of Sonko who claimed he was broke and unable to feed his family. The Magistrate upheld the city boss’ arguments that the accounts were frozen without valid court orders.

Justice Mutuku invalidated the move after stating that ARA was acting on a non-existent court order contrary to the 14 day ultimatum served to them by the court.

Sonko’s accounts were frozen on December 11, 2019, following an order issued by Magistrate E. Rainy for scrutiny into the statements of the accounts and transactions.

ARA was therefore supposed to return to court and seek an extension of the order.

“Continued freezing of the accounts is highly prejudicial to the holder(s) of the accounts and therefore I direct the unfreezing of the accounts by the agency,” ruled Justice Mutuku.

Sonko’s accounts were held in the following Banks; KCB, Diamond Trust Bank, Cooperative Bank, Credit Bank, Equity Bank, Bank of Africa, National Bank of Kenya, Sidian Bank and I&M Bank.

Through his lawyer Mr Harrison Kinyanjui, Sonko had claimed he was broke and unable to cater for his family’s needs.

“Continued festering of the bank accounts is a violation of the constitution,” lawyer Kinyanjui argued.

The agency had been previously directed to serve all the banks in the court documents a copy of Sonko’s claims challenging freezing of his accounts, something they failed to honour.

Justice Mutuku gave the agency an ultimatum of 10 days to unfreeze Sonko’s accounts.

Previous articleNakuru BBI rally by team Tanga Tanga postponed

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Nakuru BBI rally by team Tanga Tanga postponed

Erick Flavour -
The Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) rally that was planned for Afraha Stadium in Nakuru by the Jubilee’s Tanga Tanga team has been postponed. The meeting...
Read more
Politics

Withdrawing my security will not change my stand – Alice Wahome

Erick Flavour -
Member of Parliament Alice Wahome said on Monday that she remains unbowed on her political stand despite the state withdrawing her security detail. Ms. Wahome...
Read more
County News

Waititu losses bid to block 2 key witnesses in his graft case

Stanley Kasee -
Impeached governor Ferdinard Waititu has lost yet again after the court ruled against a bid to bar two prosecution witnesses from testifying against him...
Read more
15,144FansLike
3,435FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Relief for Sonko as court orders opening of bank accounts

Politics Edwin Ginni -
A court order was issued to allow Sonko access his bank accounts Accounts had been held following pending graft charges against Governor Sonko It...
Read more

Nakuru BBI rally by team Tanga Tanga postponed

News Erick Flavour -
The Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) rally that was planned for Afraha Stadium in Nakuru by the Jubilee’s Tanga Tanga team has been postponed. The meeting...
Read more

Withdrawing my security will not change my stand – Alice Wahome

Politics Erick Flavour -
Member of Parliament Alice Wahome said on Monday that she remains unbowed on her political stand despite the state withdrawing her security detail. Ms. Wahome...
Read more

Festo Omoto among 3 Kenyan footballers banned by FIFA over match fixing

Sports News Edwin Ginni -
FIFA has banned Moses Chikati, Festus Okiring and Festo Omoto from football entailing activities The three were accused of match fixing and are...
Read more

Waititu losses bid to block 2 key witnesses in his graft case

County News Stanley Kasee -
Impeached governor Ferdinard Waititu has lost yet again after the court ruled against a bid to bar two prosecution witnesses from testifying against him...
Read more

I once beat up a man in a club – Former Papa Shirandula’s actress Wilbroda reveals

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Former Papa Shirandula actress Jacquey Nyaminde widely known as Wilbroda has revealed that she beat up a man in a club for touching one...
Read more

Milly Chebby celebrates husband Terence Creative with heartwarming post

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Media personality Milly Chebby seems to have not let her husband’s Terence Creative mischievous behavior in the past cloud the good things he has...
Read more

In the steps of Kenya, Malawi nullifies 2019 elections over irregularities

Politics Richard M Adrian -
Malawi's general election took place on 21 May 2019 to elect the President, National Assembly and Local government Councillors. Even after the re-election; President...
Read more
Loading...

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Writer application

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke