Relief for Sonko as court orders opening of bank accounts

A court order was issued to allow Sonko access his bank accounts

Accounts had been held following pending graft charges against Governor Sonko

It is a sigh of relief for embattled Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko after the court ruled in his favour in a case against the Assets Recovery Agency (ARA).

The court issued an order directing ARA to allow Sonko access to his frozen bank accounts. Sonko’s bank accounts were held subject to allegations they had proceeds from fraudulent earnings.

Chief Magistrate Martha Mutuku came to the help of Sonko who claimed he was broke and unable to feed his family. The Magistrate upheld the city boss’ arguments that the accounts were frozen without valid court orders.

Justice Mutuku invalidated the move after stating that ARA was acting on a non-existent court order contrary to the 14 day ultimatum served to them by the court.

Sonko’s accounts were frozen on December 11, 2019, following an order issued by Magistrate E. Rainy for scrutiny into the statements of the accounts and transactions.

ARA was therefore supposed to return to court and seek an extension of the order.

“Continued freezing of the accounts is highly prejudicial to the holder(s) of the accounts and therefore I direct the unfreezing of the accounts by the agency,” ruled Justice Mutuku.

Sonko’s accounts were held in the following Banks; KCB, Diamond Trust Bank, Cooperative Bank, Credit Bank, Equity Bank, Bank of Africa, National Bank of Kenya, Sidian Bank and I&M Bank.

Through his lawyer Mr Harrison Kinyanjui, Sonko had claimed he was broke and unable to cater for his family’s needs.

“Continued festering of the bank accounts is a violation of the constitution,” lawyer Kinyanjui argued.

The agency had been previously directed to serve all the banks in the court documents a copy of Sonko’s claims challenging freezing of his accounts, something they failed to honour.

Justice Mutuku gave the agency an ultimatum of 10 days to unfreeze Sonko’s accounts.