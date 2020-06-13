Home News Ruto makes a deal with Mudavadi and Wetangula ahead of 2022
Ruto makes a deal with Mudavadi and Wetangula ahead of 2022

By Connie Mukenyi
Ruti meeting with Mudavadi and Wetanggula

Deputy President William Ruto struck a deal with Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula and ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi. The leaders among them, 25 lawmakers from Western Kenya, met up at Ruto’s home in Karen on the 12th of June 2020.

The DP had called a meeting to address the discrimination Ruto allies are facing in politics. The two-hour session gave birth to a team that will take care of these issues.

According to the lawmakers, other politicians were wrongly treating them. They further added that this treatment is about to change. This is because of the Ruto, Mudavadi, and Wetangula deal.

“The meeting brought Jubilee (those from Western allied to the DP), ANC, and Ford Kenya together. We have agreed to join forces to address the challenges facing our people. We have been treated badly, and it is time this changed,” Ben Washiali, Mumias East MP said.

The technical assembled team will prepare and submit a report to the three leaders (Ruto, Mudavadi, and Wetangula).

Ruto meeting Wetangula and Mudavadi
Deputy President William Ruto hosted ANC and Ford Kenya MPs at his Karen home on June 12, 2020.

We are not turning back.

Didmus Barasa, Kimilili MP, further added that as a result of all the tribulations they have faced alongside Ruto, they would not turn back.

“We will forward two names of those from the Jubilee side who will represent us in the committee,” he said.

According to Mudavadi, the meeting with Ruto and Wetangula was meant to address the Kenyan political economy and how it affects everyone.

“We assembled here as leaders from Western Kenya. We will particularly focus on the unfolding character of governance & of the political economy in the country and its implications for everybody,” Mudavadi said.

Mudavadi also met up with his team after the meeting with Ruto.

Later on, Wetangula and Mudavadi rebuked Uhuru’s budget terming it as unfavorable to western farmers.

“We want to raise a red flag on the marginalization in the budget for the Western Kenya economy and the entire Lake Basin Regional economy. We note with profound concern that the sugar sector that has been the mainstay of our economy remains marginalized. Not a single word of hope has been given to the sugar farmer and to all those whose lives and livelihood has been defined with the sugar industry,” Mudavadi said.

Adding,

“We are left wondering whether this is a factor of the state giving up on the industry or is it erroneous human omission or deliberate marginalization. Whatever the case, this must be corrected immediately. We call upon parliament to address this concern.”

