Senior Counsel, Ahmednasir Abdullahi faults naming of street after Atwoli, Atwoli responds

Senior Counsel Ahmednasir Abdullahi, on Friday morning engaged in a Twitter spat with COTU Secretary-General Francis Atwoli over the naming of a street after him.

On Thursday, report broke that the Nairobi County Council had decided to honour Atwoli by naming a street after him. Nairobi Deputy Governor, Ann Kamau, witnessed the naming of the road with other leaders, including Atwoli himself.

Francis Atwoli Road

The street is in the posh residence of Kileleshwa, where Atwoli has been a long-time resident. However, he is currently living in Elgamat, Kajiado County.

“I take the chance to thank the Nairobi County leadership under Ann Kananu for this humbling honor and recognition of services…We will keep offering our unwavering support to the county leadership,” Atwoli said.

The process, however, was widely derided by Kenyans online, with many saying that it was undeserved. They noted that Kenya was not short of influential people who would have been better placed to have roads named after them.

‘Disdainful of the poor’

However, it was Ahmednasir Abdullahi’s criticism that led to Francis Atwoli responding.

In his criticism, Grand Mullah called the naming of the street after Atwoli a total disgrace. Abdullahi accused Atwoli of abandoning the workers he is supposed to represent for the Jubilee government.

“He is a billionaire in a country where labour is enslaved by the capital owners. He wines and dines with the rich and powerful and is disdainful of the poor,” Grand Mullah said.

‘I’m not corrupt’

However, Atwoli responded, stating that his record as the COTU Secretary-General spoke for itself. He said that his influence in the growth of the labour movement in Kenya was there for all to see.

“I work hard and I never engage in corrupt dealings…and I am not a billionaire (like you),” he said, “Kenyans with jobs are protected.”

However, Abdullahi said that the removal from office of Atwoli for unexplained wealth and assets was to be a top priority for any incoming government.

