Sifuna blasts Kalonzo for taking all credit following Kavindu’s win in Machakos by-election.

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna has slammed Wiper Democratic Movement leader Kalonzo Musyoka for taking all the credit following Agnes Kavindu Muthama’s win in the recent Machakos County Senatorial by-election.

The ODM official said that the former Vice-President decided to take all the recognition and left out the ODM party which also played a key role in the party’s win.

He explained that despite the ODM party not being spotted campaigning for Kavindu, the party’s leader Raila Odinga played a crucial part that should have been recognized.

He said that Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua’s Maendeleo Chap Chap party’s decision to withdraw its candidate John Katuku from the race was greatly influenced by the former Prime Minister.

Sifuna added that this was all done to beat United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party that is linked to Deputy President William Ruto.

“ODM supported the Wiper candidate for senate in Machakos. Even the decision by Chapo Chap to withdraw from the race was influenced largely by Raila to help Kalonzo win over UDA,” Sifuna said.

He noted that Kalonzo who is eyeing to replace President Uhuru Kenyatta during the 2022 general elections should have been thankful for the help.

He added that Kalonzo however, in his usual style, instead of being thankful, decided to be salty.

During the Campaigns leading to the mini-poll, Kalonzo Musyoka’s Wiper party joined forces with KANU, Ford-K, and Maendeleo Chap Chap to beat its closest rival UDA party.

Maendeleo Chap Chap leader Governor Mutua while withdrawing his candidate from the contest argued that he was following President Uhuru’s call to have friendly political parties.

He said that President Uhuru and Rail had previously shown their goodwill in other by-elections by withdrawing their parties’ respective candidates.

He added that to ensure that the National Unity Agenda succeeds the party had decided to extend the same kindness to them by withdrawing its candidate from the forthcoming by-election.

The IEBC declared Kavindu as the winner of the mini-poll having garnered a total of 104,080 votes against her closest competitor Urbanus Ngengele of UDA who got 19,726.

After the win, Kavindu’s former husband and former Machakos Senator Johnstone Muthama who is allied to UDA congratulated her promising her full support.

Congratulations Agnes kavindu for putting up a spirited campaign and winning the senatorial seat. You have our support as you serve the people of machakos. To our @MuthamaNgengele pongezi for a good show! Let's pull together and focus into the future. — Sen.Johnson Nduya Muthama (@nduyamuthama) March 20, 2021

The seat had been rendered vacant following the demise of the late Senator Boniface Kabaka in December 2020.