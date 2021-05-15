‘The Courts have vindicated me’ Kang’ata says as he urges BBI promoters to drop appeal

Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata, on Saturday, said that the court ruling on Thursday had vindicated him after his letter to the President on the BBI.

Speaking during a press conference at his Upper Hill office in Nairobi, Kang’ata brought back memories of his letter to the President on the BBI.

Legal handicaps

“I had written that the BBI had legal handicaps and that unless he (The President) took legal action, we would fall into a political-legal crisis,” Kang’ata said, “I was then the chief whip. After the letter, I was removed. I was victimized, but now the courts have vindicated me. The courts said the same thing I raised in my letter.”

Kang’ata said that now the BBI was legally and technically dead after the Court ruling. Thus, he said that promoters needed to stop the push to appeal the decision and instead use parliament to implement some of the progressive proposals from the bill.

Among the proposals Kang’ata fronted were creating the Ward Development Fund and the increase of money allocation to counties, which were achievable without a referendum.

Senator Irungu Kang'ata explains why a referendum is impossible before the August deadline pic.twitter.com/jV2Ju2tzxg — Nation Africa (@NationAfrica) May 15, 2021

Low chances of appeal success

Kang’ata said that the chances of the Court of Appeal overturning all the 20 grounds the High Court ruled to disqualify the BBI was minimal. This was unless ‘the system’ coerced the Court to rule in their favour.

He added that even if the Appellate Court managed to vacate all the High Court’s ruling, the ruling had already punctured the BBI morale.

Kang’ata had written a letter to President Kenyatta last year, where he discredited the BBI drive in the Mt. Kenya region. Kang’ata said the document was unpopular and that there was a need to change how they approached it.

However, he soon became the man in the eye of the storm as the Jubilee Party removed him from the position as the Senate Majority Chief Whip.