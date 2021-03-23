‘Their bubble is completely burst” Tiaty MP dismisses the Hustler Movement

Tiaty MP, William Kamket, has said that the UDA Party is incapable of launching a competition against ODM following its by-election performances.

Kamket, speaking with Sam Gituku, said that the ‘hustler nation’ was ‘hot air,’ with the hustler bubble being completely burst. Kamket was responding to a question on what he thought of Wiper’s win in Machakos.

Agnes Kavindu won the senatorial seat with a landslide, handing Wiper Party a big win over the UDA candidate who came in second.

Hot air

Kamket said that KANU, ANC, ODM, and Wiper were working on a strong coalition, and thus, UDA was unlikely to mount any significant challenge.

“The bubble for this team called UDA is completely burst,” he said, “The idea of a movement called hustler nation is hot air. I’m happy for Kavindu.”

When questioned about what coalition was there with ODM since there has been no public announcement, Kamket said they had no issues with ODM. He said they all had a similar objective.

Shollei refutes Kamket’s claims

However, Uasin Gishu Woman Rep Gladys Shollei said that UDA had barely been in the politics game for three months. She said that they had barely marketed that party; thus, getting MCA seats and parliamentary seats were significant victories.

“Even when UDA did not win, the party gave a respectable runners-up position,” Shollei said. She dismissed Kamket’s assertion that UDA was performing dismally and noted that, in fact, it was KANU that was doing poorly.

Gladys Shollei challenged Kamket to mention the number of seats KANU had. But Kamket said that the issue was not individual parties but coalitions, which he called ‘the future of Kenyan politics.’

Reality check

Meanwhile, Homa Bay County Women Rep Gladys Wanga said that the by-elections losses were a ‘reality check for UDA.’ She also called for the resignation of leaders elected on a Jubilee ticket but were now campaigning with a different party.

She was referring to the Deputy President and his allies, who are distancing themselves from Jubilee.