Top Leaders Aspiring to Succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022

In the month of August 2022, general elections will be conducted again. According to the constitution, all elected leaders are allowed to serve for two consecutive terms only. The following leaders have declared their interest to vie for the presidential seat in 2022.

William Ruto

Currently the Deputy President and former MP for Eldoret North.He is at the forefront in campaigning for presidential seat. His big challenge is to clean up the corruption allegations laid against him.

Alfred Mutua

Currently Machakos County Governor who has been elected two terms since the new constitution. Formerly, he was the governments’ spokesman. He is so much determined to become the Ukambani kingpin and has made calculated to extricate Hon. Kalonzo Musyoka from the community leadership. Recently, he has been seen to be engaging with ODM leader Raila Odinga on his political campaigns of becoming the next Kenyan president.

Kalonzo Musyoka

He is the wiper leader and in July 2019 was appointed to monitor peace in Sudan. Formerly vice president and Kamba leader after Mulu Mutisya. From his public addresses he seems to be on the league of presidential campaigns come 2022.

Musalia Mudavadi

Musalia Mudavadi who is the ANC leader, is being fronted to vie for the presidential seat come 2022 by ODM leader Raila Odinga and president Uhuru Kenyatta. He has a log on his shoulder to deal with concerning the corruption cases that took place when he was the minister of finance years back; famously known as the Goldenberg scandal.

Gideon Moi

Gideon Moi is currently the KANU chairperson and a senator for Baringo County .He is also the son of former president Daniel Arap Moi. He has continuously been seen trying to bring back the presidential leadership to the family.

Moses Wetangula

Moses Wetangula is currently the Senator of Bungoma County. Initially, he was a member of the CORD movement and later joined NASA coalition. He has shown interest in contesting for the presidential seat in 2022.

Wycliffe Oparanya

Wycliffe Oparanya is currently the governor for Kakamega county. He is also in the ring of corruption cases that have happened within the county offices. In the year 2018, Wycliffe Oparanya declared his interest in the presidential seat although he has since went mute on the same.

With the general elections coming up in two years time, as the clock ticks it will get more clear who is really up and running for the big seat. The main focus now is the BBI which may as well end up shaking the leadership formation of the country.