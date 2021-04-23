UDA changes tune, asks to settle dispute with Jubilee

Barely a day after Ruto’s allies dared Jubilee to divorce the United Democratic Alliance party, UDA has changed tune.

The United Democratic Alliance party wrote a letter to the Registrar of Political Parties to halt the process. The party members argued that Jubilee had not followed the necessary arbitration process in an attempt to resolve the dispute.

“The relevant organs of the coalition parties shall undertake the appropriate arbitration processes to resolve the dispute. We shall update you of the outcome thereof,” Veronica Maina, the UDA secretary-general, wrote in the letter dated 22nd April.

This letter came a day after a section of Ruto’s allies dared Jubilee to kick UDA out of their coalition pact. Some even went ahead to say they were ready to pay the ultimate price.

It is unclear whether Veronica Maina communicated with her Jubilee counterpart, Raphael Tuju, on UDA’s wish to settle the dispute.

Jubilee had claimed that its coalition with the Party of Development and Reforms, rebranded to UDA, had become untenable. Currently, the fate of leaders who associate themselves with UDA hangs in the balance.

The Kenyan law does not allow elected leaders to push the interests of another party. Championing for another party’s interest is a ground for removal. Consequently, there would be a by-election.

In her letter, Veronica Maina said all leaders should continue to occupy their seats until they determine the coalition’s fate.

“All parliamentarians holding office according to the coalition agreement should continue holding office until the disputes arbitration panel determines the fate of the coalition,” she said.