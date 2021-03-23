Why Uhuru rejected proposal to oust Ruto from Jubilee

President Uhuru Kenyatta intervened in Ruto’s planned ouster by thwarting the implementation of a proposal by the party’s National Management Committee. Reports have shown that possible legal hurdles and the ouster’s timing could be the reason for his intervention.

On Monday, President Uhuru Kenyatta overruled his allies, pushing for the Deputy President’s removal as the party’s deputy leader. The move reportedly shocked both his allies and close confidants.

Following his decision, the Jubilee National Management Committee had no option but to rescind Ruto’s ouster proposal.

Had the ouster been successful, Ruto would have lost his position as the party’s deputy leader but retained his position as the Deputy President.

A senior Jubilee official who chose to remain anonymous explained that the President bluntly rejected the proposal.

“Uhuru Kenyatta flatly rejected the proposal by the NMC. That is why the NMC is meeting to reconsider its recommendation,” he said.

On Monday, the NMC panel convened a meeting and adopted the President’s decision. Consequently, they removed Ruto’s ouster from the agenda.

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s confidants had allegedly raised concerns about the timing of the ouster. According to them, the ouster was poorly thought. They noted that the Deputy President could use the ouster to play a victim card.

Insiders also claim that Ruto’s ouster would have complicated Uhuru’s game plan. At the moment, the handshake is on shaky ground following backstabbing claims over the Building Bridges Initiative proposals.

Additionally, there is speculation that the President blocked the ouster because the party would have faced legal hurdles. The Jubilee constitution protects Ruto’s position in the party.