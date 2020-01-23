Home News Post Brexit UK - Kenya Ties to Strengthen Trade Activities
News

Post Brexit UK – Kenya Ties to Strengthen Trade Activities

By Richard M Adrian

President Uhuru Kenyatta urged the British private sector to support delivery of the Big 4 Agenda projects here in Kenya. The president was speaking in London following a new partnership with the post-Brexit United Kingdom. Kenyatta reiterated that Brexit was more of a blessing given that there now exists possibilities for industrial growth and investments. He noted that: 

“I think this (Brexit) might end up being a blessing in disguise for all of us. I think there is huge potential to re-ignite once again the partnership and the investments;  that were the driving force of the global economy,”

The visit comes just two days after the African Tech Startups Funding Report 2019, named Kenya, as the leading market for startup funding. The report stated that Kenya’s tech startups had raked funding worth $149 Million – 15.04 Billion in the year 2019. Additionally, Nigeria ranked second, followed by Egypt. 

Uhuru Leads Scramble for Post Brexit UK Situation

President Uhuru Kenyatta admitted how most people were keen on the Brexit situation as a disadvantage. However, the Kenyan president arbitrated their happiness that it had taken place. Adding to the report of Investors seeking new pastures in Africa;  Kenyatta seemed elated by UK’s move to seek fresh opportunities outside Europe aggressively. He said: 

“I must admit that some of us are not keen on a Brexit situation, but I must also say we are glad that it has happened,” 

He was speaking during an executive business meeting between Kenyan and UK leaders held in London. Kenyatta told UK investors that Kenya would be open for more investor opportunities, both local and foreign. 

“Kenya is opening new opportunities not just for local but also (for) foreign investors. We welcome you to Nairobi, the gateway to East and Central Africa,” 

He described the Big 4 Agenda as an essential development phase in Kenya, touching four core areas in affordable housing, manufacturing, universal health, and food security. All of which presents a remarkable step in the development of Kenya, as well as massive investment opportunities for both foreign and local entities. 

“We are focused on achieving the Big 4 Agenda that we think will lift the living stands of our people, deepen prosperity across the nation, create greater equity and ultimately bring about sustainable political stability,”

Furthermore, the president touched upon the concept of the Blue Economy as a core area for UK investors to venture. He stated that: 

“We have huge resources in terms of the blue economy, and we want to see how investors can work with local communities to create sustainable employment. Our duty, as government, is to create a conducive environment for that to happen,” 

