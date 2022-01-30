Pray for peaceful polls, Ruto urges clergy

Deputy President William Ruto on Sunday asked the clergy to take the lead in preaching peace and praying for the nation ahead of the August 9 general election.

Ruto told a church congregation in Limuru that the clergy must continue the good work of praying for the country to have a peaceful elections and seamless transition.

“I remind you the words of the scripture in Galatians 6:9 that says do not tire in doing good. The good you are doing, including praying for our nation. Don’t tire. Continue holding our country in prayer….so that we can build a nation fit for all of us,” he said.

Emphasising the importance of the work being done by the church leaders across the country, Ruto urged them to pray that every player in the electoral process will maintain calm.

The DP also took a veiled swipe at his main rival ODM leader Raila Odinga for questioning his regular hefty contributions to church building projects in the country, saying he will not be discouraged.

The ODM boss has criticised the huge donations by Ruto to church outfits and other groups across the country on the grounds that they do not match his known salary and possible business revenues. He has claimed that the DP’s generous contributions are proceeds of graft.

But Ruto said his constant donations is act of obedience to the word of God and is not stopping anytime soon.

“In our country [now], there is argument by people about the work of building the church. But I will tell you as a Christian, the work of God and giving in church is not an order by the padre or the bishop …the message of giving is that of Jesus Christ himself,” Ruto said.

At the same time, ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi claimed that he quit One Kenya Alliance because it was doing the bidding of the government in the interest of Raila-led Azimio La Umoja.

Speaking after attending a church service at Ongata Rongai in Kajiado, Mudavadi claimed that the group was a special purpose vehicle to hold him and stall his ambitions before being led to back Raila.

He said he decided to join Ruto after he realised that the alliance had foreign owners aimed at containing him.

“Oka was a project just as Azimio Movement that has a government project. The state projects will ultimately stall and I ask Kenyans to reject them,” he said.

He also claimed that in their tripartite arrangement that brings together Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetang’ula and Ruto, they are yet to settle on who to be their flag bearer for the coming polls, calling Kenyans to be patient.

“Yes, ultimately we shall name the candidate who will fly the Kenya Kwanza flag in the elections. However, at the moment our priority is to unite Kenyans and ensure we have a peaceful election,” he said.

Their main aim currently is to unite Kenyans, he said.

Mudavadi said his decision to team up with William Ruto was well thought of and followed wide consultations within his party.

He added that Ruto’s ideas for reviving the economy are in tune with those of ANC.

ANC is going to the August 9 election with the desire to revive the economy and help renegotiate and reschedule the country’s public debts.

Under the Uchumi Bora, Pesa Mfukoni call, ANC has integrated its call with that of UDA of bottom-up economics where the party will seek to empower the most affected Kenyans through interest-free loans and grants to jump-start businesses.

(