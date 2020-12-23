Prepare for Ruto Vs Kalonzo in 2022 – Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka vows not to support DP Ruto.

Wiper Democratic Movement party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has declared that he wants nothing less than the Presidency seat in the 2022 general elections.

While resisting calls by Deputy President William Ruto’s allies to merge with the second in command ahead of the general elections, the former Vice President made it clear that he was not interested in the second position as he was ready to throw his hat in the ring one more time.

Speaking during the burial service of former Machakos Senator Boniface Kabaka at Mikuyu village, Masinga sub-county, Musyoka said that Kenyan should prepare for a straight fight nationally because he is very well known in the Rift Valley.

He insisted that he is also very well-known across the country urging DP Ruto’s allies to stop the sideshows.

“My brother prepare Omundu Khu mundu (man on man), Kalonzo versus Ruto,” the Wiper leader said.

Earlier on while speaking at the same function, a section of Tanga Tanga lawmakers led by Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen urged the veteran politician to join forces with William Ruto.

He said that together with other like-minded leaders, they should join Ruto’s camp and plan on how to take the country forward.

William Ruto also tried to entice Kalonzo as he heaped praise on the former National Super Alliance deputy.

He said that Kalonzo is a leader whom every Kenyan very well understands and a former Vice President of the country.

He added that he had heard that some people in his community say that he had heard he should be an elder in the region pointing out that the move was bringing down his status.

In August this year, Kalonzo Musyoka declared that his time to become the next President had come and he would be the one to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

This was after Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana called him out and urged him to retire from politics.

In a quick response, Musyoka stated that the County boss who also declared his interest in the country’s top seat should be the one who should hang his gloves as he is older than him.