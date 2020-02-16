President Kenyatta duped me; Former CS Kiunjuri

The former Cabinet Secretary for Agriculture, Mwangi Kiunjuri, accused the President of kicking him out of his cabinet even after campaigning for the Jubilee party during the 2017 general election.

Kiunjuri lamented that he was told to ‘fold’ up his Grand National Unity (GNU)party to support President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election bid only for him to later fire him from his cabinet.

“I had a GNU party, but I was requested to wrap it up and join Jubilee as a partner.”He said.

Mr. Kiunjuri, who was addressing a congregation at Nanyuki PCEA church, said he might stay jobless for some time even after been promised a plum job in government.

“I had expressed interest in contesting the Laikipia gubernatorial seat, but I was told in broad daylight to drop my bid and that I would be rewarded with a job in government. I will now be jobless for the next three years.” Kiunjuri added.

He further blamed the national government for his woes stating that it frustrated him by denying his docked funds for proper project implementation.

“How can you expect your wife to be cooking meat three days a week while you do not provide money to buy the meat? You cannot go out there accusing her of failing to cook meat as you expect, yet you do not give her money. He said.

The former CS also spoke of a ‘selective witch-hunt’ by the President’s administration for highlighting matters that need to be addressed in the Central region.

“Who has been insulting the President? The opposition has, for the longest time, been insulting him, yet they were finally forgiven. But when one Kiunjuri speaks about the problems in Mt. Kenya, he is witch-hunted in the name of fighting corruption.” He posed.

Mr. Kiunjuri, who wants to succeed President Uhuru as Mt. Kenya, said that he would not stop working with the President in rolling out development projects at the grassroots.

“We will keep on supporting the President and the Building Bridges Initiative. But the initiative should address issues pertaining to the delivery of services to our people. We shall continue demanding effective service delivery. The BBI should not outdo that.” He added.

Mr. Kiunjuri was kicked out of the President Uhuru’s cabinet a month ago, together with former CS National Treasury Henry Rotich.

According to Kiunjuri, his woes began when he chose to openly engage in 2022 succession politics supporting the Deputy President William Ruto against the President’s warning.

Embattled Kiunjuri is also facing corruption charges where he and former Treasury PS Kamau Thuge are alleged to have inflated the cost of constructing Kimwarer and Arror water dams.