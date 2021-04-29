President Kenyatta revokes KEMSA Board appointments, brings in new ones

President Kenyatta has disbanded the current KEMSA board and replaced them with new members.

In a Kenya Gazette notice dated April 28th, President Kenyatta appointed Mary Chao Mwadime as the Chairperson of the Board of Directors at KEMSA. She would take office from Friday, April 30th, for three years. She would replace the outgoing James Kembi Gitura.

KEMSA board sent home as President and Cabinet Secretary appoint new chairman and members respectively. pic.twitter.com/d7LDTwP5hd — Oliver Mathenge (@OliverMathenge) April 29, 2021

Invokes the KEMSA Act

President Kenyatta made the appointment based on the KEMSA Authority Act, No. 20 of 2013, in the exercise of powers conferred to him by Section 5 (1) (a) of the KEMSA Act.

Additionally, he also appointed new board members as he sent home the previous members of the board.

Under Section 5 (1) (e) of the KEMSA Act, he appointed Board Members Capt (Rtd) Lawrence Wahome, Robert Nyarango, and Terry Kiunge, while he appointed Linton Nyaga Kinyua under Section 5 (1) (ea).

The four will take over from Timothy Mwololo, Bibiana K. Njue, Joel Onsare Gesuka, and Dorothy Atieno, whose appointments the President revoked. Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe, signed off the notice.

Scandalous KEMSA

The move comes as KEMSA gets embroiled in yet another scandal. A few days ago, news emerged that the ARV drugs the Health CS had flagged off a week ago had expired. KEMSA flagged off 24,800 packs of ARVs worth Ksh 1.2 billion to 31 counties. They flagged off the other 16 to Tuesday.

However, NEPHAK (National empowerment network for people living with HIV/AIDS) and other organisations said the drugs were old stock. They stated that the stock had been donated under PEPFA, which had been phased out due to adverse side effects on patients.

Health CS, Mutahi Kagwe, said that they were looking into these claims.

“We have heard of these claims and are looking into them,” he said. However, he noted that they still had two issues with ARVs, one of which was a change in usage.

The scandal is the second major one to rock KEMSA within a year, with the first being the COVID-19 equipment supply scandal, an ongoing case.