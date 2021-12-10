President Uhuru attends Tanzania’s 60 years independence anniversary

Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta (in white) greets his counterpart Samia Suluhu during Tanzania’s 60 years’ anniversary celebrations. [PSCU]

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday joined his host Samia Suluhu Hassan at a celebration to mark 60 years of mainland Tanzania’s independence at Uhuru Gardens in the country’s commercial capital Dar es Salaam.

The colourful ceremony was attended by thousands of Tanzanians from all walks of life and invited dignitaries among them Presidents Paul Kagame (Rwanda), Filipe Nyusi (Mozambique), Azali Assoumani (Comoros) and DR Congo’s Prime Minister Sama Lukonde among others.

Mr Kenyatta, who is on a two-day State Visit of Kenya’s southern neighbor, was invited to the celebrations in May this year by his Tanzanian counterpart Samia Suluhu Hassan.

In her address, Suluhu thanked visiting dignitaries for honouring her invitation saying their presence at the national celebration was a demonstration of the strong comradeship that exists between Tanzania and their respective nations.

“Thank you very much for honouring our invitation. This demonstrates our regional friendship and the spirit of unity amongst Africans,” she said.

Uhuru will on Friday be formally received by his host President Suluhu Hassan before leading the Kenyan delegation in bilateral talks with their Tanzanian counterparts.

Accompanying Kenya’s president are Cabinet Secretaries Raychelle Omamo (Foreign Affairs), Adan Mohammed (East African Community), Betty Maina (Trade), James Macharia (Transport) and Mutahi Kagwe (Health).

