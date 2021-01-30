President Uhuru calls out DP Ruto, claims he wanted to grab his microphone at BBI launch

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday 30 January 2021 called out his deputy William Ruto saying that he tried to grab his microphone during the launch of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) document at the Bomas of Kenya.

Uhuru was speaking of an incident that took place at Bomas where the DP was seen standing and whispering something in his ear.

The President was speaking at the Sagana State Lodge in Nyeri where he is meeting over 7,000 leaders of Mt Kenya leaders to discuss the region’s development as well as other pertinent national agenda including the BBI.

He said that the second in command tried to take his microphone from his hands when he was explaining how he was involved in the BBI process.

“A certain person crept behind me and almost snatched my microphone at Bomas of Kenya when I was explaining the extent in his involvement in the BBI process,” President Uhuru said.

During the launch, President Uhuru Kenyatta disclosed that DP William Ruto helped him identify some of the people he had mentioned who helped him with the BBI process.

The head of state added that he told him the purpose of the BBI document as they had agreed with Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga.

He further added that they had agreed never to talk about what shall happen in the future in terms of elective posts.

He explained that the document was an extension of what the duo did in 2013 during their first term in office.

President Uhuru Kenyatta also poured cold water on the claims that he had promised his deputy that he would help him ascend to power once his tenure was over in 2022. He made it clear that his only promises to the people of Kenya.

The first in command told DP Ruto’s ally to ask him why he is so impatient and cannot allow him to do his work. He added that the DP should be patient and wait for his turn.

He added that his critics who keep on badmouthing him in public and telling Kenyans to reject his proposals should come out and offer alternative solutions.

The President said that those who have been going around bragging about the work that has been done by his government should stop being proud of the work that he alone did.