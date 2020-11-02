Home News President Uhuru hints at possible lockdown
News

President Uhuru hints at possible lockdown

By Connie Mukenyi
President Uhuru hints at possible lockdown
President Uhuru Kenyatta speaks at the All Saints Cathedral in Nairobi on November 1, 2020

President Uhuru Kenyatta has hinted the return of the previous Covid-19 restrictions and a lockdown should the Covid-19 cases continue to increase.

The head of State was speaking while attending a church service at the All Saints Cathedral Nairobi where he joined faithfuls to celebrate marking 50 years of the Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK).

President Uhuru, however, reassured Kenyans that all would be well if they headed to the government’s instructions.

He also congratulated the ACK church for heading to the MoH directives on the Coronavirus. He commended the church for being able to adhere to the rules and still be able to celebrate and mark the significant anniversary.

However, this is not the case with the majority of Kenyans.

“We’re going through that very difficult time of saying ‘now what do we do again, do we close up?’ We shall be coming back to that…not today, but soon…but when I see this, it says that we don’t have to (go into lockdown) if only people would observe (guidelines) and would be caring of their fellow citizens,” Uhuru stated.

You can balance.

He further noted that it is possible to lead normal lives while still adhering to the government’s directives. According to President Uhuru, the government hoped the numbers would continue reducing when he opened.

However, he noted that Kenyans are not taking up the matter of personal responsibility seriously.

He also commended the church for driving Kenya’s socio-economic and political growth. Uhuru noted that over the years, the church has continuously put the government in check further urging them to be the country’s conscience.

Uhuru’s statement comes as Covid-19 cases in the country continue to rise as the country experiences the 2nd wave. On Sunday the 1st of November, Kenya recorded 685 new cases bringing the total number to 55,877. There were 231 recoveries, while 17 people lost their lives.

Related news

News

Uhuru hints at locking Ruto out of BBI process

Connie Mukenyi -
President Uhuru Kenya has hinted at a possibility of locking his deputy William Ruto out of the BBI process. Uhuru was speaking during a BBI...
Read more
News

Former MP kicked out of multi-million property

Connie Mukenyi -
Former Gatundu North Member of Parliament Kariuki Muiruri has temporarily lost control of his land after a Thika court froze the land. According to the...
Read more
News

DP Ruto unmasks contractor over stalled project

Connie Mukenyi -
Deputy President William Ruto on Sunday the 1st of November 2020 exposed a road contractor who has stalled a project in Tharaka Nithi County. The...
Read more
Load more

Trending

MP bashes Ruto after residents refused to be addressed by him...

News Alfred Kiura -
Nyeri Township Member of Parliament Ngunjiri Wambugu has hit out at Deputy President William Ruto after his Constituents on Friday 31 October 20202 refused...
Read more

Most of them are from Mt. Kenya region – Why Kakamega...

News Alfred Kiura -
Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala has expressed his views on the list of 64 constituencies drafted in the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report to fill...
Read more

Willis Raburu explains low turnout at Gengetone festival

Entertainment Connie Mukenyi -
Citizen Tv presenter and upcoming artist Willis Raburu has addressed some concerns that there was a low turnout at the much-hyped Gengeone Festival. According to...
Read more

Former MP kicked out of multi-million property

News Connie Mukenyi -
Former Gatundu North Member of Parliament Kariuki Muiruri has temporarily lost control of his land after a Thika court froze the land. According to the...
Read more

SportPesa Replaced by Betsafe as Kenya’s Football Sponsor

football kenyan -
It has been revealed that online gambling provider, Betsafe Kenya, is to fill a gap in the market by forming sponsorship deals with Premier...
Read more

Machakos County Assembly Speaker Florence Mwangangi contracts Covid-19

Health Stanley Kasee -
Machakos County Assembly Speaker Florence Mwangangi has contracted Covid-19. Florence Mwangangi, who is also the mother of the Ministry of Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi, is...
Read more

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke