President Uhuru hints at possible lockdown

President Uhuru Kenyatta has hinted the return of the previous Covid-19 restrictions and a lockdown should the Covid-19 cases continue to increase.

The head of State was speaking while attending a church service at the All Saints Cathedral Nairobi where he joined faithfuls to celebrate marking 50 years of the Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK).

President Uhuru, however, reassured Kenyans that all would be well if they headed to the government’s instructions.

He also congratulated the ACK church for heading to the MoH directives on the Coronavirus. He commended the church for being able to adhere to the rules and still be able to celebrate and mark the significant anniversary.

However, this is not the case with the majority of Kenyans.

“We’re going through that very difficult time of saying ‘now what do we do again, do we close up?’ We shall be coming back to that…not today, but soon…but when I see this, it says that we don’t have to (go into lockdown) if only people would observe (guidelines) and would be caring of their fellow citizens,” Uhuru stated.

You can balance.

He further noted that it is possible to lead normal lives while still adhering to the government’s directives. According to President Uhuru, the government hoped the numbers would continue reducing when he opened.

However, he noted that Kenyans are not taking up the matter of personal responsibility seriously.

He also commended the church for driving Kenya’s socio-economic and political growth. Uhuru noted that over the years, the church has continuously put the government in check further urging them to be the country’s conscience.

Uhuru’s statement comes as Covid-19 cases in the country continue to rise as the country experiences the 2nd wave. On Sunday the 1st of November, Kenya recorded 685 new cases bringing the total number to 55,877. There were 231 recoveries, while 17 people lost their lives.