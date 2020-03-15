Breaking: President Uhuru Kenyatta directives after Coronavirus spread

President Uhuru Kenyatta has given directives that all should be closed with immediate effect with Day schools closing on Monday 16 March 15, 2020 after the Coronavirus claimed two more causalities.

The President stated that boarding schools should close by Tuesday and Wednesday with higher institutions of learning, colleges and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVETs) closing by Friday.

He went on to state that only Kenyan citizens who are abroad will be allowed to back into the country with self-quarantine or government-designated facility which will be in effect for 30 days. He added that travel from any country with any case of Coronavirus was restricted immediately. He mentioned that the government and private sector are to encourage their employees to work from home except those providing essential services.

He went on to encourage Kenyans to use mobile transactions adding that the cost of transactions should be reduced. He urged Kenyans to avoid congressional meetings such as malls, weddings night clubs, and churches and be a limitation of visits to hospitals. He ordered hospitals and shopping malls to give people soap and water or hand sanitizers and ensure regular cleaning of facilities.

He further warned businesses not at any time use this difficult time to hold good in their stores and exploit Kenyans by hiking the prices of their goods and services as the government agencies would be on the ground to crack down any business that does so. He finished by urging all Kenyans not to panic and have anxiety but should remain calm as the government was doing all it can to handle the pandemic.

The Coronavirus has proven to be a headache worldwide since it struck its first casualty; China. It has gone on to spread in different countries all over the world claiming lives. The spread has seen social events such as football, NBA among others be suspended till further notice. Scientists have yet to find a cure.