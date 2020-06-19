President Uhuru Kenyatta gives Ruto yet another blow

Barely hours after clinching two political bigwigs, President Uhuru Kenyatta has dealt his deputy another blow. The Head of State has shown his support for Western Kenya.

The President has taken control of the zone’s politics by authorizing the immediate commencement of all halted projects.

This smart move by Mr. Kenyatta could overturn the political fortunes of William Ruto in the region.

Following the removal of 16 members allied to Ruto, the stalemate continues as the President may lock out the DP from all his political hotbed.

Ahead of eyeing the Presidential seat in 2022, William Ruto cemented his name in various regions by starting several projects.

Additionally, he took part in harambees and inspected the progress of projects earning him the honorific ‘Tangatanga.’

The DP will, however, need to come up with an alternative means to sell his plan following the blocking of all avenues.

The troubles will not end soon. President Uhuru Kenyatta will start focusing on projects in Central Kenya to emancipate the region from deteriorating politics.

On Thursday, Zack Kinuthia, the Education Chief Administrative Secretary, said, “The President stands on the right position that the Mt Kenya region doesn’t need sovereignty and political liberation since those two have already been won. Rather, what the area is economic freedom.”

Development of projects in the Western region

The President asked the Interior Cabinet Secretary to convene an advisory meeting from the five counties in the western region.

During the meeting, the interior CS will use his capacity as the National Development Implementation and Communication Cabinet Committee, to plan on developing projects.

Completing and launching new projects will give the President a political mileage. It would further curtail tangatanga’s schedule before the covid-19 pandemic. The group traversed the entire country in the name of launching projects.

In a recent turn of events, Ruto allies failed to attend a meeting held at the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development in Nairobi.