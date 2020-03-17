Home News Local news President Uhuru Kenyatta mourns Chief Inspector of Police
NewsLocal news

President Uhuru Kenyatta mourns Chief Inspector of Police

By Alfred Kiura
Uhuru Kenyatta mourns Chief Inspector of Police Pius Kipserem Cheboswony.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent his condolences to the family and friends of Chief Inspector of Police Pius Kipserem Cheboswony.

The Chief Inspector of Police died after he was involved in a grisly car accident along Oljororok-Dundori Road in Nyandarua County. In his statement, President Kenyatta noted that death had robbed Kenya a very courageous man adding that his sacrifice in serving the nation will forever be remembered.

“My sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family of Chief Inspector Kipserem following the tragic death of such a courageous man. His sacrifice in serving this great nation will be forever remembered,” read part of the President’s statement.

The President asked God to give his family comfort and strength at this difficult moment of mourning. The Chief Inspector of Police was in charge of Sagana State Lodge and had diligently served the National Police Service for 28 years.

According to the police’s statement, the fatal accident occurred on Monday 16 2020, around 2 pm along Oljoro Orok Donduri road near Rosewood stage after a Toyota fielder lost control and collided head-on with a Toyota Double Cabin. His body has already been taken to Nyahururu County Referral Morgue for autopsy with those injured rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The Sagana State Lounge was built during the colonial era and acted as a royal residence for the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh. It was leased by the Kenyan government to the couple but was later given back to Kenya in 1963. The lounge’s most prominent use since independence to date was when retired President Mwai Kibaki and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga used it as a retreat to agree on Kenya’s grand coalition government.

According to the National Transport and Safety Authority, more people have been involved in road accidents this year compared to last year. In 2018, an annual crime report revealed by NTSA stated that accidents were due to speeding, fatigue, bad weather, drink driving, wrong use of roads by pedestrians, poor infrastructure and non observing the traffic rules.

Previous articleDon’t sing for your wife, it is a trap – DNG advices Nyashinski

RELATED ARTICLES

News

High Court orders Keroche to pay KRA Ksh500 million

Erick Flavour -
High Court has ordered that Keroche Breweries Limited should pay Ksh500 million to Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) to get a lift on the urgency...
Read more
News

Parliament rejects Yatani’s Chief Executive nominee for NG-CDF

Erick Flavour -
Members of Parliament on Tuesday rejected the nominee for the National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF) Chief Executive Mohamed Abdille. Abdille, who was nominated by...
Read more
Health

CS Mutahi Kagwe confirms Kenya’s fourth COVID-19 case

Chuoyo Protus -
Health CS, Mutahi Kagwe, has confirmed Kenya's fourth case of the coronavirus disease. The health CS said that one more patient has tested positive for...
Read more
15,325FansLike
3,427FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

President Uhuru Kenyatta mourns Chief Inspector of Police

Local news Alfred Kiura -
President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent his condolences to the family and friends of Chief Inspector of Police Pius Kipserem Cheboswony. The Chief Inspector of Police...
Read more

Don’t sing for your wife, it is a trap – DNG advices Nyashinski

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Kenyan rapper and TV show host Davidson Ngibuini popularly known as DNG has advised legendary singer and rapper Nyashinski not to sing for her...
Read more

Jowie makes changes days after being released from prison

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Days after being released from prison on Ksh. 2 million cash bail, Joseph Jowie Irungu has changed his Instagram name Jowie. Joe to Kush.Irungu. He...
Read more

High Court orders Keroche to pay KRA Ksh500 million

News Erick Flavour -
High Court has ordered that Keroche Breweries Limited should pay Ksh500 million to Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) to get a lift on the urgency...
Read more

KICC C.E.O Nana Gecaga reveals rare disease she suffered from a young age

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Kenya International Convection Centre C.E.O Nana Wanjuki Gecaga has revealed that she was born prematurely suffered from a disease known as dyslexia. Dyslexia - learning...
Read more

Nyeri’s Mount Kenya Hospital rehearse on how to deal with COVID-19 patients

County News Collins Luvisia -
Mount Kenya Hospital in Nyeri County had drill on how to handle CoVID -19 patients should such cases arise in the County. The drill was...
Read more

Diamond Platnumz taken to court

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Tanzanian superstar and Wasafi Classic Baby C.E.O Diamond Platnumz has been taken to court by his former landlord due to rent arrears and loss...
Read more

Parliament rejects Yatani’s Chief Executive nominee for NG-CDF

News Erick Flavour -
Members of Parliament on Tuesday rejected the nominee for the National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF) Chief Executive Mohamed Abdille. Abdille, who was nominated by...
Read more
Loading...

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Writer application

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke