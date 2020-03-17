President Uhuru Kenyatta mourns Chief Inspector of Police

President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent his condolences to the family and friends of Chief Inspector of Police Pius Kipserem Cheboswony.

The Chief Inspector of Police died after he was involved in a grisly car accident along Oljororok-Dundori Road in Nyandarua County. In his statement, President Kenyatta noted that death had robbed Kenya a very courageous man adding that his sacrifice in serving the nation will forever be remembered.

“My sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family of Chief Inspector Kipserem following the tragic death of such a courageous man. His sacrifice in serving this great nation will be forever remembered,” read part of the President’s statement.

The President asked God to give his family comfort and strength at this difficult moment of mourning. The Chief Inspector of Police was in charge of Sagana State Lodge and had diligently served the National Police Service for 28 years.

According to the police’s statement, the fatal accident occurred on Monday 16 2020, around 2 pm along Oljoro Orok Donduri road near Rosewood stage after a Toyota fielder lost control and collided head-on with a Toyota Double Cabin. His body has already been taken to Nyahururu County Referral Morgue for autopsy with those injured rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The Sagana State Lounge was built during the colonial era and acted as a royal residence for the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh. It was leased by the Kenyan government to the couple but was later given back to Kenya in 1963. The lounge’s most prominent use since independence to date was when retired President Mwai Kibaki and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga used it as a retreat to agree on Kenya’s grand coalition government.

According to the National Transport and Safety Authority, more people have been involved in road accidents this year compared to last year. In 2018, an annual crime report revealed by NTSA stated that accidents were due to speeding, fatigue, bad weather, drink driving, wrong use of roads by pedestrians, poor infrastructure and non observing the traffic rules.