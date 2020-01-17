Home News President Uhuru speaks firm on war against terrorism
News

President Uhuru speaks firm on war against terrorism

By Erick Flavour

President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced that security forces will mount stringent operations to do away with the Al-Shabab militia in the Coastal and North Eastern regions which have seen a spike of terror attacks over the past months.

The president was speaking during the annual National Security Review and Planning conference held at State House, Mombasa on Friday, 17 January 2020.

Uhuru applauded the security teams, urging them not to relent in the fight against the terror group Al Shabab, their recruiters, as well as financiers.

“We will respond robustly by mounting operations against the operatives and sleeper cells, especially in the North-Eastern and Coast. I also expect the officers to use proactive measures in dealing with the attackers,” the president told security bosses in Mombasa.

He also added that the names of key financiers would be published both nationally and internationally to help cripple their maneuvers.

“Illegal deals fund Al Shabaab. I also expect more on dealing with the sponsors and the recruiters,” he added and also singled out trade in smuggled goods as the direct contributor to the Somalia-linked terror group.

The president also ordered the administration officers, including county and regional commissioners, to involve religious leaders as well as politicians in their respective communities to ensure terrorists have no place in their localities.

“Government administrators and police are to engage local politicians, religious and opinion leaders within vulnerable communities as a proactive strategy to deny terrorism entry points into radicalization, especially of our youth,” stated president Uhuru.

President Uhuru’s move comes a week after the CS Interior, Dr. Fred Matiang’i stated that security forces would deal with locals who work together with the terror groups by harboring them.

While speaking at the meeting, Mr. Kenyatta emphasized that the government will provide pre-deployment training for the security officers in areas prone to terror attacks. He also urged the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) to ensure field allowances for security officers are processed.

“The tactics used by the enemies are dynamic, and we will offer more training for our officers as we continue to equip them,” the president said.

The president’s measures come at a time when the Al Shabab attacks in the Coast and North Eastern regions have raised concerns that the militants may be weakened but cannot be defeated.

This is the second public meeting the president held from Mombasa State House in the same week after the Tuesday press briefing when he reshuffled the cabinet.

Previous articleCCTV footage shows Babu Owino shooting DJ Evolve at B-Club
Next articleStarlets coach Ouma happy to see Kenyans go pro in Europe

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Starlets coach Ouma happy to see Kenyans go pro in Europe

tina -
Harambee Starlets head coach David Ouma says he feels motivated by the growing number of Kenyan players that are joining European clubs for professional...
Read more
News

CCTV footage shows Babu Owino shooting DJ Evolve at B-Club

Alfred Kiura -
A CCTV footage has emerged showing Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino shot Kilimani based joint B-club’s in-house DJ, Felix Orinda Alias DJ...
Read more
News

Court stops Auditor General Recruitment

Laiza Maketso -
Pending a case filed by outspoken activist Okiya Omtatah, the Employment and Labour Relations Court has suspended the recruitment for an auditor General. Auditor General...
Read more
13,686FansLike
3,400FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Starlets coach Ouma happy to see Kenyans go pro in Europe

News tina -
Harambee Starlets head coach David Ouma says he feels motivated by the growing number of Kenyan players that are joining European clubs for professional...
Read more

President Uhuru speaks firm on war against terrorism

News Erick Flavour -
President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced that security forces will mount stringent operations to do away with the Al-Shabab militia in the Coastal and North...
Read more

CCTV footage shows Babu Owino shooting DJ Evolve at B-Club

News Alfred Kiura -
A CCTV footage has emerged showing Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino shot Kilimani based joint B-club’s in-house DJ, Felix Orinda Alias DJ...
Read more

Court stops Auditor General Recruitment

News Laiza Maketso -
Pending a case filed by outspoken activist Okiya Omtatah, the Employment and Labour Relations Court has suspended the recruitment for an auditor General. Auditor General...
Read more

Has Peter Blessing quit Bahati’s EMB records? Video suggests

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Gospel singer Peter Blessing seems to have quit Bahati’s Eastlands Most Beloved recording studio after he posted a video of himself asking people...
Read more

Police recover gun and bullets used in the B-Club shooting

News Erick Flavour -
Police officers attached to DCI have recovered a firearm believed to have been used by Embakasi East MP Paul Ongili alias Babu Owino. Also recovered...
Read more

Susumila hands over 253k to Jalang’o from Joho

Entertainment Stephen Ginni -
On Friday, January 17, 2020, Susumila was the guest anchor at the Milele FM morning show hosted by Alex and Jalas. Mombasa Governor Hassan...
Read more

Young women in Nairobi giving out their eggs for money

Local news Stephen Ginni -
One of the quickest ways in which young women are making money is through egg donations. Women who decide to use in-vitro fertilization (IVF)...
Read more
Loading...

LINKS

HOME | Submit an Article | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke