President Uhuru speaks firm on war against terrorism

President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced that security forces will mount stringent operations to do away with the Al-Shabab militia in the Coastal and North Eastern regions which have seen a spike of terror attacks over the past months.

The president was speaking during the annual National Security Review and Planning conference held at State House, Mombasa on Friday, 17 January 2020.

Uhuru applauded the security teams, urging them not to relent in the fight against the terror group Al Shabab, their recruiters, as well as financiers.

“We will respond robustly by mounting operations against the operatives and sleeper cells, especially in the North-Eastern and Coast. I also expect the officers to use proactive measures in dealing with the attackers,” the president told security bosses in Mombasa.

He also added that the names of key financiers would be published both nationally and internationally to help cripple their maneuvers.

“Illegal deals fund Al Shabaab. I also expect more on dealing with the sponsors and the recruiters,” he added and also singled out trade in smuggled goods as the direct contributor to the Somalia-linked terror group.

The president also ordered the administration officers, including county and regional commissioners, to involve religious leaders as well as politicians in their respective communities to ensure terrorists have no place in their localities.

“Government administrators and police are to engage local politicians, religious and opinion leaders within vulnerable communities as a proactive strategy to deny terrorism entry points into radicalization, especially of our youth,” stated president Uhuru.

President Uhuru’s move comes a week after the CS Interior, Dr. Fred Matiang’i stated that security forces would deal with locals who work together with the terror groups by harboring them.

While speaking at the meeting, Mr. Kenyatta emphasized that the government will provide pre-deployment training for the security officers in areas prone to terror attacks. He also urged the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) to ensure field allowances for security officers are processed.

“The tactics used by the enemies are dynamic, and we will offer more training for our officers as we continue to equip them,” the president said.

The president’s measures come at a time when the Al Shabab attacks in the Coast and North Eastern regions have raised concerns that the militants may be weakened but cannot be defeated.

This is the second public meeting the president held from Mombasa State House in the same week after the Tuesday press briefing when he reshuffled the cabinet.