President Uhuru’s gift of 50 cows delivered to Burundi’s Ndayishimiye

Date:

Agriculture CS Peter Munya delivers President Uhuru’s gift of cows to Burundi’s Evariste Ndayishimiye. [MFA]

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s gift of 50 cows to President Evariste Ndayishimiye has finally arrived in Burundi.

The donation, made on May 31 last year was delivered by Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya yesterday.

Kenya delivered the Mandela cow together with 50- high-yielding dairy heifers, as promised.

Heifers seen in this photo were delivered to President Ndayishimaye. [MFA]

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement Friday said this was in continued efforts by Kenya to extend assistance to members of the East African Community (EAC).

“In this regard, Kenya has honoured its commitment to assisting Burundi develop its agriculture, livestock, and co-cooperative sectors,” the Ministry noted.

Kenya also donated 20,000 vaccine doses of Quodivolent against foot and mouth disease, maize, wheat and Rhodes grass seeds, and 1,000 pieces of Tsetse traps.

The donation was delivered to Burundi’s Minister of Agriculture Eng. Odette Kayitesi at a function in Bugendana, Central Burundi.

Uhuru gifted Ndayishimiye 50 cows on the first day of his state visit on May 31, 2021.

The heads of state were captured on camera chatting happily as they inspected the Friesians at the Kisumu State lodge.

 

Changing trends in the business of cutting men's hair

