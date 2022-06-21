Menu
Presidential election will be a three-horse race – Kabogo

The presidential election will be a three-horse race, Kiambu Gubernatorial candidate William Kabogo has said.

According to the Tujibebe Wakenya party leader, the entry of Roots Party candidate George Wajackoyah has changed the dynamics, with his popularity growing by the day.

“The three will be Deputy President William Ruto, Raila Odinga and George Wajackoyah,” he said.

Kabogo had earlier on said that the 2022 presidential race was being made to look like a race between Kenya Kwanza coalition candidate Ruto and Azimio la Umoja’s Raila as the only possible candidates.

“A lot of changes are happening fast. One week is like ten years in politics. Before the horses were two but now you cannot say it’s a two horse race. Right now we have three horses in the public.” 

The Kiambu governor hopeful has asked supporters of the three presidential candidates based in Kiambu to vote for him in the August polls.

He said despite being in Tujibebe Wakenya party, he has toured the ground and knows what Kiambu needs.

“I have been on the ground especially in Kiambu and I can tell there are people who will vote for Raila, others Ruto and now Wajackoyah… I’m asking their supporters to vote for me as their Governor,” Kabogo added.

Early this month, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission chairman Wafula Chebukati cleared four presidential candidates to vie for the country’s top seat.

At the same time, the IEBC chair rejected 13 candidates.

The four cleared included; Raila Odinga, William Ruto, George Wajackoyah and Agano Party leader David Mwaure Waihiga.

