Home News Principal in Bungoma school succumbs to Covid-19
News

Principal in Bungoma school succumbs to Covid-19

By Tracy Aime
Sikusi Boys High School whose principal succumbed to Covid-19 related complications

Covid-19 has claimed the life of yet another school principal. Charles Mwaria, the principal of Sikusi Boys High School, succumbed to Covid-19 related complications while receiving treatment at Real Hospital in Eldoret Uasin Gishu County.

The second wave of Covid-19 seems to be affecting learning institutions all over the country. Several teachers and students have tested positive for the virus since the government decided to partially reopen schools.

The family of Mr Charles Mwaria is still in shock. His death is a big blow to his family and the community at large.

His family revealed that he started complaining of breathing difficulties 14 days ago. They took him to Real Hospital in Eldoret where the staff admitted him.

Dr Anthony Walela, Bungoma county health CEC, said it is possible that the cause of death was Covid-19. However, he said that they are still waiting for the hospital to confirm whether it is the actual cause.

Bungoma county is currently trying to trace the people that the principal came to contact with. So far, three teachers from Sikusi Boys High School underwent the Covid-19 testing. Their results came back negative.

Dr Walela sent his condolences to Sikusi Boys High School noting that losing a principal is a very sad state of affairs.

Covid-19 guidelines

The Bungoma county health CEC urged all residents to strictly follow the guidelines that the Ministry of Health has put in place. He encouraged them to wear their masks properly, sanitize and maintain social distance.

“We urge area residents to observe government guidelines since we are a border county with truck drivers plying the northern corridor passing through our county,” Dr Walela said.

Aden Ibrahim, Bungoma County Teachers Service Commission director, confirmed that the county government had already started the process of fumigating schools. Most teachers in the school have decided to self-isolate just in case they contracted the virus.

