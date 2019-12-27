Prison Warder and Police Officer Arrested Carrying 15kgs Bhang at Lerata,

As the war on corruption increases, officials and the general public continue to ignore continuous warnings and sensitizations.

Corrupt police officers are among those exposed conducting illegal trade in Lerata, between Marsabit and Shaba.

“A prison warder and a police official were arrested yesterday transporting 20 kilograms of bhang reputed to be worth approximately Ksh 150,000.” a released report stated.

The report said that the two had been using government vehicles to carry out the trade along the Isiolo-Moyale Highway.

“This is not the first time such cases are being reported in Kenya. Official government resources have been used to carry out illegal trade and transactions.” The inspector general reiterated after the incident.

On November, a police officer attached to the Rapid Deployment Unit in Wajir County, Mr Emmanuel Matunda, was also found in possession of 15 kgs of bhang in Lerata.

Warder Stephen Kamau and Sgt. Morris Mugambi who are attached to the Marsabit GK Prison were arrested at a roadblock close to Shaba area. The two had been transporting the narcotics using a government Toyota pick-up truck.

Samson Juma Ogelo, Samburu County Police Commander, said that the two were supposed to take a sick patient for treatment in Embu. “The police were in civilian clothing during the arrest,” he said.

During the arrest, it was discovered that the two corrupt officials had earlier stated that the consignment which was packed in four small bags belonged to them and that it was their belonging.

“Sgt Morris sat side by side with the driver, and the other uniformed police officers who were guarding the sick inmate were seated at the back of the vehicle,” MrOgelo narrated.

Upon interrogation, a statement said that Sgt. Mugambi, who was in charge of watching the inmate, was to hand him over to the health facility before going on leave.

The second police officer was also supposed to go for off after duties.

After being arrested, the two were taken to Archers post police station where they will wait to be arraigned in court.

The police boss termed the matter unprofessional, unethical, and should be disregarded.

“Police officers should not indulge in such behavior. This practice is a clear sign of disrespect to the government and the people of Kenya,” He reiterated.

He continued to say that any police officer found in corruption cases will be dealt with severely and the county in partnership with the security team will intensify crackdowns to control drug trafficking cases.