Prisons department say they are ready for contagious coronavirus

By Stanley Kasee
Prisoners lining up for a meal

The prison department said it’s ready with the required measures to guard over 54, 000 convicts and the remanded against the spread of the dreaded corona virus (COVID19).

According to the department, all the 107 correctional facilities across the country have sufficient food rations that can last the prisoners through the pandemic.

Principal Secretary for Correctional services Zeinab Hussein has today said that they were well prepared to deal with the virus outbreak and were having daily meetings with the Interior CS Fred Matiang’i to analyze their risk mitigation strategy.

“Our food production has quadrupled since 2018, which has reinforced our self-sufficiency.” Said PS Hussein.

The PS said that his department doesn’t foresee any shortages in food supply for the inmates.

In order to curb the current global menace, the department has also introduced strict protocols among them disinfecting vehicles and ensuring high standards of hygiene are observed by suppliers who bring other necessary commodities into the prisons.

Prisons have also suspended all visits to prison lines, youth corrective training centers, and borstal institutions for 30 days as measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

PS Hussein also directed that all health facilities within prisons will not be accessible to the public.

“Visitors will not be allowed at our correctional facilities as a precautionary measure to reduce face-to-face conduct and interaction with the civilian population. This order has also been extended to the prison staff,” He said.

The department has also ensured that inmates remain in their respective cells, blocks, and wards as per the current registers and will only move if it is highly necessary to move.

During the lock down, Hussein said they would be conducting regular tests on the inmates and also put up enough hand washing points at all the facilities.

He further stated that the Athi River GK Prison would be continually producing and supplying detergents, soaps, and sanitizers to ensure there is an uninterrupted supply of the same in all prisons across the country.

The prison department has also sent out a team of health officers to join the county disease examination teams in the management of its infirmaries, which Hussein said have isolation units in case of an outbreak in the prisons.

In the meantime, Regional Prisons Commanders have been ordered to undertake daily inspections of all the correctional facilities in all the 47 counties and routinely report on their awareness of their states to the department headquarters.

