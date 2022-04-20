Menu
Prisons employee’s Sh275m assets frozen in graft war

The High Court has Sh275 million assets in the name of an employee of the Department of Corrections. 

The assets were allegedly obtained through questionable deals, the EACC said.

Justice Esther Maina granted the order after the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission told the court Eric Mutai fraudulently acquired the assets through fictitious contracts in from 2012 to 2016.

The contract was for supply of food and ration but they were never delivered

Mutai allegedly used his companies — Unique Supplies, Homex Logistics and Hygiene Ventures — which served as conduits, the EACC said.

The companies, according to the court documents, were registered between 2012 and 2016.

Mutai after receiving the monies purchased properties and motor vehicles, the agency said

“The properties purchased constitute proceeds of corruption, which we are mandated to seek recovery of or forfeiture,” EACC said.

Maina froze the three properties in Nyaribari Chache, Nairobi and Kericho.  

The court also stopped Mutai and his companies from dealing with the seven motor vehicles believed to have been purchased with the proceeds of crime.

The judge directed Mutai to surrender the vehicles’ logbooks to EACC within seven days.

The freeze order will be for six months and the case will be mentioned on October 25.

