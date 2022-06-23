Property destroyed after huge fire razes Garissa’s market



Traders try to salvage property after a fire razed the Suq Mugdi market in Garissa. [Hamza Yusuf, Standard]



Traders at Garissa’s famous Suq Mugdi (dark market) are counting huge losses after a fire last night razed several stalls.

According to Garissa OCPD James Ngetich, police were alerted about 2.30 am moments after the fire started.

Ngetich told The standard they suspect the fire could have started from one of the hotels inside the market.

“We were alerted on time but things happened so quickly…there was little we could do. It is a huge loss but our officers are on the ground to establish its cause,” the police boss said.



The fire started around 1.00 am. [Hamza Yusuf, Standard]



Several traders trying to come to terms with the incident were at the market early Thursday morning. Some just stood pensively, and others were salvaging remains of iron sheets.

“I am confused I don’t know where to start. All my investment has been destroyed,” said Halima Mohamed, a vendor.



Property of unknown value destroyed following a huge market fire in Garissa. [Hamza Yusuf, Standard]



Locals accused the county administration of failing to invest in emergency services.

“If the fire department responded quickly, such losses would have been averted,” said another trader.