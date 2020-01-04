Home News Property worth Millions lost after a Massive fire Outbreak in Machakos town.
Property worth Millions lost after a Massive fire Outbreak in Machakos town.

By Fredrick Musila

Property worth millions went in flames yesterday night when a Bata company warehouse in Machakos town caught fire before spreading to the neighbouring businesses. Goods worth millions were destroyed as all the efforts from the County fire brigade were in vain because the Kenya Power emergency team showed up on the spot two hours later than expected.

Three Mega business enterprises in Machakos town went into flames. The bata company shoe outlet was the first one to catch fire and later spreading to the neighbouring business enterprises among them a liquor store, timber store and hardware among other business near a petrol station.

The County Disaster managing director David Mwongela estimated the loss value to be beyond Ksh. Ten million but it is yet to be confirmed.

Most of the residents are blaming the Kenya Power company for the failure and arriving late. The KPLC emergency team brought about the biggest delay in this process, and some of the residents demand that they should compensate the affected business owners with the total value of the goods lost

“KPLC team delayed, we wanted power disconnect, but they came after one hour. The police were forced to push them to speed up and disconnect the power,” he said.
Residents have been requested to keep off the place until investigations are over.

