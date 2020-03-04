Prophet Owuor runs a cult – ex-member proclaims

A former follower of Prophet Owuor has come out accusing the man of God of running a cult.

Yona Okoth, his former church member, accused Prophet Owour of running his church as a business.

According to him, the Prophet is not a true man of God. He accuses him of using computer software to edit his videos.

Yona revealed he once fellowshipped at the Ministry of Repentance and Holiness Church. He admits he was attracted by the Prophet’s miracles and decided to join the church.

However, he reveals there is a lot than meets the eye in the church.

Okoth now feels prophet Owour is a fake preacher who pretends he can heal people through miracles. He further accuses the preacher of using the church as a cash cow.

Fake supernatural powers

Yona Okoth took to Twitter to expose Prophet Owour as a scam with counterfeit supernatural powers.

The man of God always performs miracles during his crusades and meetings. The sick are healed, and most of the time, there is a supernatural sign like abnormal weather conditions.

However, Yona labeled all these as a sham. He accuses Prophet Owuor of manipulating the images to create a visual effect of his choice.

He further claimed the preacher stage-managed all his acts. He did not heal anyone since no one was sick to begin with.

Yona reveals he, at some point, became suspicious of the miracles and decided to investigate them. He, however, was not pleased with the findings and decided to leave the church.

According to him, his faith in Owuor died after a meeting held at Menengai, Nakuru. Yona decided to sponsor some Ugandans to attend the event with him.

The media uploaded on social media showed a thick cloud during the meeting. However, Yona claims neither he nor his company saw the dense fog.

One of this people I sponsored gave up immediately. She saw lies only generated by Photoshop. I tried to cling on hoping I would probably understand better. Instead I came across lies and lies. Fakery after fakery #OwuorExposed — Jonah (Yona Okoth) (@yonah_gongo) March 3, 2020

“It became clear to me that it is these fake camera/computed generated signs and wonders that make Owuor mighty. They are the ones that make him mysterious. They are the ones that back up his claims that he is an angel, sijui two in one, etc.,” Yona tweeted.

Owuor's doctrines are doctrines based on computer graphics & camera generated glory. When I realized this, I seriously began to reconsider the doctrine of two prophets in one & the End time Elijah. I realized they are all based on camera glory & computer graphics #OwuorExposed — Jonah (Yona Okoth) (@yonah_gongo) March 3, 2020

Cash cow

Yona went ahead to accuse Prophet Owuor of using the church as a cash cow.

He claims the preacher’s church asks for money in numerous unsuspected formats. However, the church publicly condemns other preachers who ask their congregation for money.

Yona claims the congregation is usually grouped and money collected from them.

According to him, this is part of the reason he stopped following Prophet Owuor.