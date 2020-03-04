Home News Prophet Owuor runs a cult - ex-member proclaims
News

Prophet Owuor runs a cult – ex-member proclaims

By Connie Mukenyi
prophet owuor

A former follower of Prophet Owuor has come out accusing the man of God of running a cult.

Yona Okoth, his former church member, accused Prophet Owour of running his church as a business.

According to him, the Prophet is not a true man of God. He accuses him of using computer software to edit his videos.

Yona revealed he once fellowshipped at the Ministry of Repentance and Holiness Church. He admits he was attracted by the Prophet’s miracles and decided to join the church.

However, he reveals there is a lot than meets the eye in the church.

Okoth now feels prophet Owour is a fake preacher who pretends he can heal people through miracles. He further accuses the preacher of using the church as a cash cow.

Fake supernatural powers

Yona Okoth took to Twitter to expose Prophet Owour as a scam with counterfeit supernatural powers.

The man of God always performs miracles during his crusades and meetings. The sick are healed, and most of the time, there is a supernatural sign like abnormal weather conditions.

However, Yona labeled all these as a sham. He accuses Prophet Owuor of manipulating the images to create a visual effect of his choice.

He further claimed the preacher stage-managed all his acts. He did not heal anyone since no one was sick to begin with.

Yona reveals he, at some point, became suspicious of the miracles and decided to investigate them. He, however, was not pleased with the findings and decided to leave the church.

According to him, his faith in Owuor died after a meeting held at Menengai, Nakuru. Yona decided to sponsor some Ugandans to attend the event with him.

The media uploaded on social media showed a thick cloud during the meeting. However, Yona claims neither he nor his company saw the dense fog.

“It became clear to me that it is these fake camera/computed generated signs and wonders that make Owuor mighty. They are the ones that make him mysterious. They are the ones that back up his claims that he is an angel, sijui two in one, etc.,” Yona tweeted.

Cash cow

Yona went ahead to accuse Prophet Owuor of using the church as a cash cow.

He claims the preacher’s church asks for money in numerous unsuspected formats. However, the church publicly condemns other preachers who ask their congregation for money.

Yona claims the congregation is usually grouped and money collected from them.

According to him, this is part of the reason he stopped following Prophet Owuor.

Previous articleMy househelp poisoned my son after sleeping with my husband – Pastor Joan Wairimu on why she divorced her husband

RELATED ARTICLES

News

My househelp poisoned my son after sleeping with my husband – Pastor Joan Wairimu on why she divorced her husband

Connie Mukenyi -
Celebrated woman of God pastor Joan Wairimu has finally revealed why she divorced her husband. She was married to Bishop William Musyoki Mwangangi. The two were...
Read more
County News

Elachi vows to challenge court order suspending Sonko’s impeachment motion

Erick Flavour -
Nairobi County Assembly speaker Beatrice Elachi on Monday postponed the impeachment motion against Governor Mike Sonko's after the court ruling on the same. Nevertheless, Elachi...
Read more
Health

Africa at grave risk as six countries confirm Covid-19

Chuoyo Protus -
Coronavirus cases in Africa continue to soar as the number of countries that have confirmed the infection rise up to 6 on the continent. The...
Read more
15,274FansLike
3,446FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Prophet Owuor runs a cult – ex-member proclaims

News Connie Mukenyi -
A former follower of Prophet Owuor has come out accusing the man of God of running a cult. Yona Okoth, his former church member, accused...
Read more

My househelp poisoned my son after sleeping with my husband – Pastor Joan Wairimu on why she divorced her husband

News Connie Mukenyi -
Celebrated woman of God pastor Joan Wairimu has finally revealed why she divorced her husband. She was married to Bishop William Musyoki Mwangangi. The two were...
Read more

Elachi vows to challenge court order suspending Sonko’s impeachment motion

County News Erick Flavour -
Nairobi County Assembly speaker Beatrice Elachi on Monday postponed the impeachment motion against Governor Mike Sonko's after the court ruling on the same. Nevertheless, Elachi...
Read more

Twitter orders employees to work from home amid coronavirus fears

Technology Edwin Ginni -
Social media giant Twitter on Monday asked its employees to work from home due to concerns on the fast-spreading coronavirus. Twitter made the directive to...
Read more

Africa at grave risk as six countries confirm Covid-19

Health Chuoyo Protus -
Coronavirus cases in Africa continue to soar as the number of countries that have confirmed the infection rise up to 6 on the continent. The...
Read more

4200 student benefit from National and County Government 59 Million grants

County News Collins Luvisia -
4,200 students from 24 Vocational Training Centres in Busia County have benefited from County and National Governments grants worth Sh59 million. The grants are to...
Read more

Nakuru Health Management Team get training on Coronavirus management

Health Collins Luvisia -
Nakuru County Government has trained 40 members of the County Health Management Team on Coronavirus surveillance and management. This comes at the time when the...
Read more

Alarm raised over rising male infertility in Kenya

Health Stanley Kasee -
Researchers and doctors have released an alarming report of a rising number of Kenyan men unable father children. According to the report that was released...
Read more
Loading...

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Writer application

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke