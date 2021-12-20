Protocol not followed by DP Ruto, Ngunjiri in opening police station

Security agencies in Nakuru are investigating the circumstances under which Lanet police station in Bahati subcounty was defaced, Rift Valley Provincial Commissioner George Natembeya has said.

The new installment was defaced and the commissioning plaque removed on Saturday immediately after the facility was officially launched by Deputy President William Ruto.

News of the defacing went viral with a section of the police blaming the Government, Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i and the National Police Service.

The matter has also taken a political angle with those allied to the Deputy President’s United Democratic Alliance blaming opponents.

Addressing the press at his office in Nakuru, Natembeya said the commissioning was unprocedural.

“There are certain measures and protocols taken when handling a security installment, a proper handing over of the facility should have been done so that the structure leaves civilian hands on to the security service,” he said.

Natembeya who was accompanied by Rift Valley Regional Police Commander, Fred Ochieng and other senior security officers in the area wondered how the DP and his host, Bahati MP, Kimani Ngunjiri purported to open a police facility without properly handing it over to the police.

“A security installation is not like any other development project that can be handed over anyhow, it requires a communication to the Inspector General of Police who would in turn assign an officer to take over the management,” he said.

He added that such a facility has to be gazetted before being occupied by police.

He said the manner in which the facility was commissioned was shambolic and politicised.

“The event was supposed to be a hand over of a police station but there was no one to be handed over to, the police officers present had only been assigned to secure the DP and the people in his entourage. Who was supposed to take responsibility of the structure if it was handed over to no one,” he paused.

He said the security and administration officers in charge of the region or county were not informed about the event.

He added that without assigning an officer to take over, the facility was still in civilian hands and anyone, including the organisers of the launch could have defaced it.

Natembeya noted that the MP and his people had already defaced the installation way before the launch by putting a plaque.

“The writings on the face of the building were too much, as much as the money used to build the structure were from the Bahati National Government Constituency Development Fund, it was not necessary to indicate the details there including the MP’s name,” he said.

Natembeya said the structure will be occupied by police once investigations are over; the culprits will be apprehended and a proper handing over done.