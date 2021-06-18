PSV driver in Deputy IG daughter’s death detained

A Public Service Vehicle (PSV) driver was on Friday, June 18, arraigned in court and locked up for four days.

The driver, Patrick Macharia, was involved in an accident that caused the death of Deputy Inspector General of Police Edward Mbugua’s daughter, Nelly Waithera.

Magistrate Esther Kimilu, who presided over the driver’s case, heard that the deceased sustained severe wounds and was rushed to the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH), where she succumbed to the injuries while receiving treatment.

According to an affidavit represented in the court, the suspect reversed the motor vehicle and sandwiched the deceased, inflicting serious injuries on her.

The affidavit went ahead to indicate that the driver fled the scene after the incident in a bid to avoid being arrested.

However, the suspect was later arrested at the University Way.

“The suspect’s action of disaapearinf from the scene after the accident is a clear indication that he had no aim of reporting the accident or presenting himself to any police station or police officer,” read part of the affidavit.

The investigating team requested the court for four days to complete investigations into the matter.

“That this court be pleased to give a custodial order that the accused be detained for four days at Central Police station as a postmortem has been booked and scheduled for today,(Friday),” the affidavit stated.

The deceased’s remains were taken to the Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral, and Research Hospital mortuary for preservation.

Both vehicles were towed and are held at Central Police Station awaiting inspection.

Waithera’s family said they were not ready to issue a statement regarding their kin’s death.