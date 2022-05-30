Rabai MP William Kamoti dies in road accident

Rabai MP William Kamoti is dead.

Kamoti died in a road accident on Sunday evening at stage ya Maziwa in Mnarani near Kilifi town along the Mombasa-Malindi highway.

Kilifi north sub-county police boss Johnathan Koech confirmed his death to the Star.

His driver is fighting for his life at the Kilifi county hospital.

According to eyewitnesses, the accident occured at around 9.30 pm.

Kamoti’s car rolled while the driver was trying to overtake a lorry heading towards Mombasa.

Eric Nyamawi who witnessed the accident said Kamoti’s car was trying to overtake a lorry but unfortunately the vehicle hit the lorry causing it to roll severally

“I saw the vehicle rolling. When we reached where it landed, we saw two people one of them was thrown out while his legs remained in the car. The driver was in his seat. We rescued them but unfortunately, the MP died before we got assistance to take him to the hospital,” Nyamawi said.

Kamoti is serving his second term. He was Sunday cleared by the IEBC to vie for the Rabai MP for the third time

He was elected on an ODM ticket in 2017.