Raila and Ruto ‘king of the mountain’ battle intensifies

The battle for the Mt Kenya bloc is hotting up with three main camps lining up a series of campaigns.

Newly-unveiled Kenya Kwanza of Deputy President William Ruto will storm Kirinyaga county on Saturday while ODM leader Raila Odinga’s Azimio La Umoja will be in Murang’a the same day.

One Kenya Alliance, still smarting from the dramatic departure of ANC boss Musalia Mudavadi, will see Wiper supremo Kalonzo Musyoka and Gideon Moi hit the road on Sunday with rallies in Kirinyaga.

There are indications that the region, which has traditionally voted as a bloc, will play the swing role given the aggressive campaigns by rival camps.

Ruto’s UDA has sealed a political deal with Mudavadi and Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetang’ula.

On the other hand, President Kenyatta’s move to back Raila and his move to deploy a well-funded campaign machine to aggressively campaign for him is also seen as a critical game changer in the August 9 polls.

Governor Anne Waiguru, one of the biggest political catches for UDA after quitting Jubilee, will host Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza.

This will be the second time Ruto is campaigning in Kirinyaga after the exit if his former ally, Women Rep Purity Ngirici in November last year.

There was confusion on the venue for the rally after details emerged Thursday that the team had been blocked from using the strategic Wang’uru stadium.

“This discrimination will not go unnoticed by the people of Kirinyaga. We are telling them the ground is UDA even if they block us from using the stadium,” Waiguru said.

She was speaking after a joint UDA leaders meeting attended by Ndia MP George Kariuki and Gichugu MP Gichimu Githinji, as well as MCAs, led by majority leader James Murango.

The Ruto tour on Saturday is expected to be loaded with heavy political symbolism, coming days after teaming up with Musalia and Wetang’ula.

The coalition is said to have triggered jitters in Ruto’s Mt Kenya team over the running mate position with the DP expected to use the tour to quell fears.

There have been concerns that it would be unlikely that Musalia will take any other post other than second in command, a position Mt Kenya leaders said is guaranteed for the region.

However, Ruto’s team said that their plan is to rescue the country from dictatorship and not necessarily power-sharing.

“Our unity is not about which positions we shall get but dealing with impunity, contempt and disrespect from those people who think that Kenya belongs to only them,” Ruto said in Malava on Friday.

Raila, who has since Monday held a series of meetings with leaders from Mt Kenya, will tour Murang’a county for a mega rally as he seeks to build on his gains.

He will hold a rally at Ihua stadium.

On Monday, the ODM leader held a meeting with leaders drawn from Murang’a county in Thika where he was hosted by former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth and Woman Rep Sabina Chege.

The county is seen as the bedrock of Mt Kenya tycoons who run multibillion businesses in Nairobi.

Meanwhile, Oka team has rolled out more campaigns to fight off claims it is a dead horse.

Meanwhile, on Friday a group of youthful grassroots leaders from Mt Kenya demanded that Ruto makes public agreement between UDA, ANC ad Ford Kenya.

They suspect the invitation of the ANC to the negotiation table by Ruto-led UDA will disenfranchise Mt Kenya region which has stood with the DP since 2013.

They said Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua who has stood with the DP all through must be named the running mate in this year’s general election.