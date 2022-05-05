Raila coalition most preferred in Kenya

Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Alliance is the most preferred coalition in Kenya.

According to a survey by Tifa Research, 36 per cent of Kenyans prefer the Raila Odinga led coalition compared to Deputy President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza at 33 per cent.

The survey noted that 94 per cent of ODM supporters support the Azimio coalition, while only 79 per cent of UDA supporters support Kenya Kwanza.

However, support for the two alliance-coalitions is evenly split across the country, aside from Central Rift where Kenya Kwanza dominates at 62 per cent and in Nyanza where Azimio leads at 61 per cent.

The pollsters noted that despite the support in the home turfs of the two main presidential contenders, fewer than two-thirds of their residents support the coalitions at 62 and 61 per cent.

The survey was conducted between April 22 and 26 across nine regions including; Central Rift, Coast, Lower Eastern, Mt Kenya, Nairobi, Northern, Nyanza, South Rift and Western.

It involved telephonic interviews conducted on 2,033 respondents and was funded by Tifa Research.

In the survey, Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance remains the most popular party in Kenya at 34 per cent while ODM has 19 per cent.

UDA commands 62 per cent in Central Rift, 48 per cent in Mt Kenya and 40 per cent in the Northern region.

In South Rift, the party has 28 per cent and 26 per cent in Western, while Nairobi, Lower Eastern and Nyanza had 21%, 20% and 16%, respectively.

Deputy President William Ruto is the most preferred presidential candidate if elections are held today.