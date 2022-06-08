Raila dominates in 6 regions as Ruto controls 3

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga will lead in six regions if elections were to be led today, an opinion poll by Infotrak now shows.

The same poll released on Wednesday shows Deputy President William Ruto has a clear lead in three regions.

According to a poll, Raila led in the overall ratings with 42 per cent of the respondents saying they will back him while 38 per cent backed Ruto.

In the Coast region, Raila won the support of 49 per cent of respondents while 29 per cent backed Ruto.

In the polls, Nyanza remains a crucial bastion of the ODM leader with 73 of the respondents tipping him for the top seat. 12 per cent backed Ruto.

In the North-Eastern region, Raila had 49 per cent, Lower Eastern 41 per cent, Western 48 per cent and Nairobi 50 per cent.

The poll showed Ruto trailed Raila with 32 per cent in Northern Kenya and Lower Eastern, 12 per cent in Nyanza, 28 per cent in Western and 30 per cent in Nairobi.

Ruto, however, maintained the lead in the Mt Kenya region where 52 per cent of respondents tipped him for the top seat. Raila got 27 per cent in the region.

In the North Rift region, Ruto had 56 per cent against Raila’s 20 per cent.

The DP also dominantly led in the South Rift region where he had 59 per cent with Raila trailing him with 25 per cent.

The polls also showed that 20 per cent of Kenyans are undecided while one per cent would choose any other presidential hopefuls, save for Raila and Ruto.