Raila Odinga is your best bet, Gideon Moi tells the Maa



From Left; Narok senator Ledama Ole Kina, Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Baringo senator and Kanu chairman Gideon Moi, and Andrew Sunkuli during a political rally at Suswa in Narok county on June 4, 2022. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]



Kanu chairman Gideon Moi and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka yesterday took Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition campaigns to Narok County.

Speaking at Suswa, Senator Gideon asked the Maa community not to gamble with their votes, urging them to vote for Azimio candidates.

“We urge the Maa community to remain as one as they vote in August. Do not let a single vote get lost. Ensure you vote for our presidential candidate Raila Odinga,” said Gideon.

The Baringo Senator said that Raila was the best bet to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta and lauded Kalonzo for setting aside his ambitions in Raila’s favour.

“Kalonzo postponed his ambitions for the realisation of a bigger dream for this country. For the stability, predictability, conformity and unity of this country, let us support Raila Odinga,” said Gideon.

Kalonzo lashed out at Deputy President William Ruto over his claims that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission had removed a section of voters from the register, saying that this exposes how rigging may have been done in the past.

“Ruto is complaining because these were the votes he intended to use in the rigging. Why is he so sure that these are the voters who would support him and not any other candidate?” he asked.

Kalonzo said that his decision to rejoin Azimio a few days ago had greatly borne fruits for the Raila-led coalition, exuding confidence that the presidential contest was now a done deal.

”Doubts are now over. The next president of this country will be Raila Odinga. I have every reason to support Raila again even after supporting him in 2013 and 2017,” said Kalonzo. At Suswa, a thanksgiving prayer meeting that had been planned after Andrew Sunkuli’s nomination as Kalonzo’s running mate went on as scheduled.

This was despite the Wiper party leader pulling out of the presidential race in favour of Raila.

The move was a blow to Sunkuli who had already abandoned his senatorial ambitions against the incumbent Senator Ledama Ole Kina.

“I had moved around the county, asking for votes in the senate race. I had no doubt that I would clinch the seat. I, however, remain grateful to Kalonzo for considering me when others saw no numbers from our community,” said Sunkuli.

The businessman said he had no objection against Kalonzo’s decision, saying he would rally behind him and Raila in the August polls.

This was a win for Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina who is defending the seat on an ODM ticket.

“Kenya is bigger than individuals. I will not vie for any seat in Narok but I will go to every part of Kenya to campaign for Raila,” Sunkuli said.

[email protected]