Raila Odinga pledges to revive key projects in Meru



Azimio la Umoja Coalition flag bearer Raila Odinga accompanied by his Running mate Martha Karua in Kinoru Stadium Meru County. [Emmanuel Wanson, Standard]



Azimio la Umoja coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua took their vote hunt to Meru yesterday as they escalated plans to lock the vote-rich region.

Meru has over 800,000 votes at stake.

Raila was accompanied by Wiper leaders Kalonzo Musyoka, Senators Enock Wambua and Mutula Kilonzo Jnr, Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya and East Africa Legislative Assembly MP Mpuru Aburi.

Others were MPs Junet Mohamed, Babu Owino and Cotu Secretary General Francis Atwoli.

Raila and his team landed at Aburi’s home near Mikinduri before leaving for their first rally in Mikinduri town where he pledged to complete roads, water and other projects that had stalled in Tigania East Sub-county.

Aburi listed several tarmac roads and St Angela University projects that had been delayed.

Munya said the dam project that was to assist residents in the semi-arid region had stalled but asked residents to vote for Raila to see it was completed.

The ODM boss reminded residents that he built the Meru-Mikinduri-Maua road when he served as Roads minister.

“I am here to preach the gospel of transformation. If we beat poverty, disease and illiteracy, we will be winners,” Raila said.

Raila reiterated his pledge of providing free education up to university level and providing accessible, reliable and affordable healthcare for all Kenyans.

“From next year, there will be no more school fees to enable all children to get an education,” he said.

He said he will provide employment opportunities to teachers who have no work by September “so that our children can get a good education and gainful employment to help to help themselves and their children, not to push wheelbarrows”.

A digital generation cannot push wheelbarrows, he said as he urged the people to vote for him.

Karua said Raila’s record as a development-conscious leader was known and he was trustworthy.

“We know his record, Raila is the remedy for roads and other infrastructure projects. We want nearly all Mt Kenya votes for the country to move forward,” Karua said.

She said in Munya, the interests of the region in terms of development of agriculture and business were assured.

She said: “When you see Kalonzo and all these leaders whose record is known, the best interests of Kenyans are safe.”

Munya said they were confident Raila would complete the projects that had stalled, which he blamed on misappropriation of funds.

The leaders then trooped to Kinoru stadium, where Raila urged Meru residents to elect him and be part of the third liberation.