Raila Odinga: William Kamoti was a dependable politician



The late Rabai Mp William Kamoti when he addressed the media outside Malindi high court in Kilifi County. [File, Standard]



Azimio la Umoja One Kenya presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga yesterday attended the burial of Rabai MP William Kamoti (ODM) who died in a road accident at Mnarani in Kilifi on Sunday night.

Mr Odinga called on local leaders and residents to engage in consultations and pick someone who will replace Mr Kamoti before the deadline of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

“I urge you to start immediate consultations and arrive at a name that will be forwarded within time to IEBC,” he said.

Mr Kamoti died on Sunday hours after being cleared by IEBC to defend his seat on ODM ticket.

The MP who was eulogised by leaders as a humble and loyal politician had been Rabai MP since 2013.

It was a sombre mood as the MP was interred at his Kaliang’ombe village in Rabai sub county.

The ODM leader who delivered condolence message from President Uhuru Kenyatta and Wiper Democratic Movement leader Kalonzo Musyoka said he had a meeting with Mr Kamoti and other Kilifi ODM legislators in Nairobi last week to strategise on party campaigns.

He described the late MP as a dependable politician.

Mr Odinga who was accompanied by ODM deputy party leader and Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho came face to face with Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi who ditched Azimio la Umoja for Deputy President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

The leaders refrained from politics saying they came to condole with the family and the Rabai electorate. The ODM leader pledged to support the late MP’s family.

Local leaders proposed that the late Mr Kamoti’s kin be picked to replace him as ODM candidate.

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi described the late MP as a humble and courteous man who was not confrontational in the House and outside.

“Hon Kamoti will be remembered for his immense contribution while serving in the Departmental Committee on Justice and Legal Affairs as well as the Committee on Delegated Legislation where he was a very resourceful member,” Mr Muturi said in his condolence message.

National Assembly Minority Whip and Suna East MP Junet Mohamed said Mr Kamoti was dependable as he spearheaded more than 50 amendments to land laws in efforts to reform the sector.

“We sat many hours with him as he spearheaded reforms in the land sector. He was hardworking and dependable politician,” he said.

Kilifi South MP and ODM deputy national organising secretary Ken Chonga braved jeers from a section of the mourners as he hit out at leaders whose politicians careers were built by Mr Odinga but they later bolted from ODM and have been attacking him in political fora.

“It is wrong for politicians to betray Baba who grew their careers. They disrespect him as if they did not benefit from his political guidance and should be ashamed,” Mr Chonga said.

Mr Joho said although Governor Kingi left ODM and formed Pamoja African Alliance (PAA) before joining DP Ruto, he will forever remain his friend.

“Although Kingi joined the other political camp, he remains my friend and brother,” he said.

Also present were MPs Paul Katana, Abdulswamad Nassir, Teddy Mwambire, Michael Kingi, Mishi Mboko, Gertrude Mbeyu, Omar Mwinyi, Badi Twalib, Senators Mohamed Faki and Issa Juma Boy, Jubilee Party national chairman Nelson Dzuya.

Others were Kilifi governor aspirant Gideon Mung’aro and deputy governor Gideon Saburi.

