Raila promises to seal corruption loopholes if elected president

ODM leader Raila Odinga has said he will seal all corruption loopholes if he forms the next government.

Raila said that Kenyans have been losing a lot of money through dubious corruption deals and that should change in the next administration.

“The biggest challenge facing our country is corruption and that has been stabilizing our economy for a long time,” said Raila.

He added that he knows well how the government works and how to generate revenue that will uplift the lives of Kenyans.

“I have been the prime minister of this country during the grand coalition government and worked with former president Mwai Kibaki and I know where to stop corruption deals and ensure the money is put into proper use and assist Kenyans,” he said.

The opposition leader said after corruption is managed, the country’s economy will now be stable and this is where he will generate money to give Sh6,000 to each vulnerable family as a social protection fund.

He made the remarks during a public rally at Ololulunga trading centre in Narok South sub county on Saturday.

In attendance were Governors Lee Kinyanjui (Nakuru), Ndiritu Muriithi (Laikipia) ,Environment Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko,Youths Affairs PS Charles Sunkuli, Narok Senator Ledama ole Kina, MPs Moitalel ole Kenta (Narok North) and Gideon Konchellah (Kilgoris).

Others are Junet Mohammed (Suna East), Pamela Odhiambo(Migori Women Representative), Kanini Kega (Kieni),Memusi Kanchory (Kajiado Central), Nominated Senator Judith Pareno and former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth.

He also dismissed the bottom-up economic model being fronted by the Deputy President William Ruto saying it will not assist Kenyans.

Raila said that youth, women and business people need to be empowered to be self-reliant.

“This will not change this country and instead will reverse the efforts made by the country in improving the economy which has taken great strides,” said Raila.

He also said that DP cannot be trusted to be at helm of this nation where his record his worrying

The former prime minister said this country needs leaders who are credible and transparent but not ones that have questionable track records whose aim is to pursue their own interests.

“Ruto has been spending over Sh100 million per month in fundraising and handouts and where his salary is Sh 2million a per month, where does all other money come from? We need to ask ourselves,” said Raila.

On Mau forest, Raila said that he fought politically in the conserving of Mau forest and he will continue to protect all the water towers.

“Today, I pay tribute to the former minister William ole Ntimama for his efforts to conserve Mau forest and at one time he wanted to resign, if Mau forest will not be conserved,” he said.

On the biting fertilizers prices, Raila said he will talk with the government to ensure the prices are reduced to Sh3,000 which now goes at Sh5,800 per 50kg.

Tobiko lauded Raila for conserving Mau forest saying that he heavily paid the price of conserving Mau forest.

He added that the Maa nation and Kenyans at large are in safe hands in the leadership of the former prime minister.

Kenta said the Maasai community will stand with Raila for being with them at time of need.

“We have confidence in him that he will protect the interests of the community because we have been marginalized for a long time,” said Kenta.

Sunkuli urged Kenyans to support the Azimio La Umoja initiative saying that it will unite all Kenyans and will carry the day in the August’s polls.