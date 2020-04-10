Home News Raila reveals BBI is still on amidst coronavirus pandemic
Raila reveals BBI is still on amidst coronavirus pandemic

By Connie Mukenyi
Raila reveals BBI is still on amidst coronavirus pandemic

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has revealed the controversial Building Bridges Report (BBI) is still on. According to the former lawmaker, nothing can stop reggae, including Coronavirus.

The former Kibra MP acknowledged that since BBI reggae started, no one has stopped it. He went ahead to note that Coronavirus is not a person and, therefore, can not prevent the report from proceeding.

“It is still on. Nobody can stop reggae. Covid- 19 is not a person, and BBI is not on hold,” said the former policymaker.

Raila revealed that personnel responsible for working on the report are still working on it. They will launch it after the coronavirus pandemic is over.

Speaking during a morning show with Radio Jambo, Raila advised Kenyans to prepare for a referendum once the coronavirus pandemic is over.

Mr. Odinga went ahead to acknowledge that it is necessary to include Kenyan citizens during the whole process. For this reason, there will be a referendum. He also added that the process would consist of members of parliament in instances where they will need to come up with a new law.

Raila’s opinion on lockdown

Raila felt that the government would need to take care of its citizens in case they issue a total lockdown by providing food and other essentials.

He urged other politicians to donate foodstuffs to the needy in society during these harsh economic times.

Mr. Odinga’s message comes after he donated foodstuffs worth 15 million to Kibra residents on the 9th of April. He was in partnership with Kenya Pipeline Corporation (KPC) and BIDCO.

Kibra residents will receive donations through government channels. This donation by Raila, his family, and his friends is meant to cushion the residents from the coronavirus effects. He termed it as necessary to help families that would have otherwise slept hungry.

