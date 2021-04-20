Raila speaks on Gender-Based Violence after man confesses to killing his girlfriend

Following the recent case of a Kiambu man confessing to the murder of his 24-year-old girlfriend, Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga has castigated gender-based violence in Kenya. The leader advised couples to leave when the relationship is not working.

On a social media post, the former Prime Minister acknowledged a need to have a candid conversation on gender-based violence to avoid senseless killings.

“We need to have a candid discussion on #GenderBasedViolence as a nation,” Raila tweeted.

“It is unfortunate that after winning their partner’s heart, instead of going on to cherish and love them, some suddenly turn physical. At times, they horrifically end up killing them. Too many people are losing their lives on an almost daily basis going by media reports,” he added.

Raila told couples to walk away from relationships if they are not able to reconcile. He also noted that the abnormalities of the senseless killings could not become normal.

“If you cannot reconcile, then leave and let live,” Raila advised.

Gender-based violence incidences

Raila sentiments come just a day after a Kiambu-based businessman confessed to killing 24-year-old Catherine Nyokabi. Nyokabi, a mother of one, had dated 38-year-old Evans Karani for the past four years.

Evans confessed to strangling her to death before dumping her body close to a forest. Mr. Karani had previously accused Nyokabi of having an affair with another man. Filled with jealousy, he made an elaborate plan, lured her to his vehicle, and strangled her using his belt.

On 6th April, a police constable attached to Matiangi’s office also committed a murder-suicide. HGe shot and killed his wife before turning the gun on himself. Hillary Mutyambai, the Inspector General of Police, confirmed that the officer, Hudson Wasike, had killed his wife before taking his own life.

Another incident took place on 19th April. Officers in Meru County arrested a 25-year-old man who allegedly hacked his 3-year-old daughter and left his wife with serious injuries after a domestic quarrel. The 3-year old girl died instantly.