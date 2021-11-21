Raila supporters will be in for a rude shock come 2022 polls, Ruto allies say

A section of leaders allied to Deputy President William Ruto have said Kenyans will not be swayed by those pushing for the presidency of Opposition leader Raila Odinga.

They said state-sponsored opinion polls meant to falsely portray Odinga as a formidable candidate will not have a bearing on next year’s elections.

The MPs said Odinga’s financiers will be in for a rude shock as Kenyans will make independent choices, devoid of external pressure.

Garissa Township MP Aden Duale appealed to President Uhuru Kenyatta not to impose Odinga on Kenyans.

He said his traits were well known to the people. “We have a lot of respect for President Kenyatta, however, we will not allow him to push us to back Mr Odinga. We know Raila, his history,” said Duale.

They spoke on Sunday in Maragua, Murang’a County, where they addressed residents in the company of the DP and area MP Mary Wamaua.

Those present included Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu), Irung’u Kangata (Murang’a), Kimani Ichungwa (Kikuyu), Owen Baya (Kilifi North), Sylvanus Osoro (South Mugirango) and former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu.

Duale said Odinga’s backers were now using fake opinion polls to inflate his dismissal popularity in Mt Kenya and the rest of the country. He said the polls manufactured by Odinga’s financers will not affect Ruto’s popularity.

“The system has started rolling out fake and unscientific opinion polls whose main aim is to show that Raila has some presence in Mt Kenya. But the reality is different,” added Duale.

Nyoro on his part said Kenyans will shock Odinga’s backers. He said Ruto’s popularity will not be affected by the polls.

Gachagua said polls which he alleged are manufactured will not change the country’s backing of UDA and its bottom up economic model.

“You cannot change the perception that UDA is Kenyans party of choice,” he said. Osoro said Odinga has completely lost ground especially in his Kisii and Nyamira counties where ODM lost parliamentary seats to Jubilee and other parties in last elections.

Baya said Odinga had derailed Coast region’s development, a situation that has left the people living in abject poverty. “As the people of the Coast we are fed up with Raila. If you allow him to rule, he will impoverish Mt Kenya and the country as he did at the coast,” said Baya.

Nyoro said it was pointless for Jubilee Party officials to threaten to kick out members yet the party had already disintegrated. “Jubilee party collapsed. We have since moved on to UDA, a solid political party that will unite all Kenyans,” said Nyoro.

Wamaua said she will continue working and listening to the people of Maragua ahead of the 2022 general election. “My responsibility is to listen to and walk with the people of Maragùa who elected me, especially because I will be coming back next year,” said Wamaua.

On his part, Ruto assured Kenyans that he will fulfil derailed Government projects once elected.The Deputy President said he will focus on programmes and projects that will create jobs for the unemployed.

He said unemployment was a serious crisis that has taken a toll on youth who have completed their post-secondary school education but can’t secure jobs or income-generating businesses.

“It is the responsibility of the next government to put in place deliberate policies and programmes that will create millions of jobs and boost small businesses so that young people are not lost to alcoholism, drugs, crime and depression,” said Ruto.

The DP added that it was regrettable that over 14 million have been blacklisted by the Credit Reference Bureau (CRB).

“Kenya cannot move forward if 14 million Kenyans are locked out of the economy,” said Ruto. He urged Kenyans to shun tribal politics and embrace National political parties that will unite the country.