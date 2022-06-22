Raila takes Azimio gospel to Samburu as Ruto courts PLWDs

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga will on Wednesday take his campaign to Samburu county.

The former Prime minister is seeking to strengthen his grip in the pastoral community’s vote basket.

On Tuesday, Raila campaigned in Isiolo county.

Deputy President William Ruto who is the Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential candidate will also have a meeting with People Living with Disability in Nairobi County.

Ruto’s running mate Rigathi Gachagua will tour Nakuru where he will hold a series of engagements in Shalom in Ole Rongai in Rongai constituency, Maili Kumi in Bahati constituency, Kabuki and Subukia Centre in Subukia constituency.

The Kenya Kwanza team will also have a women charter meeting in Nyeri county.

On Tuesday, Ruto campaign in Nairobi after a series of meeting with Nairobi residents on the Hustler nation economic forum consultations.