Raila takes Azimio la Umoja campaigns to Nyandarua

Date:

ODM party leader Raila Odinga will take his Azimio la Umoja campaigns to Nyandarua county on Tuesday.

Raila will make a stopover in various parts of the county starting with – Olkalau.

On Wednesday, he is expected in Kajiado before going to Busia county.

Raila’s Azimio la Umoja Movement has been calling on leaders and Kenyans from all walks of life to join them as they seek to form the next government.

On Sunday, the ODM leader campaigned in Nairobi’s Dagoretti North area.

On the other hand, Deputy President William Ruto has no public programme today.

ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi will take his campaigns to Nairobi’s Westlands and Kawangware.

Three central issues, top among them revival of the battered economy, are shaping President Uhuru Kenyatta’s succession race as rivals ramp up campaigns. 

Previous articleEconomics of fear: From the grip of Covid to polls and terrorism

