Raila’s Azimio has no clue about what ails Kenya but I do

Deputy President William Ruto on Monday claimed that Azimio Coalition has no clue about what’s ailing Kenya.

Speaking in Kajiado, where he took his Bottom Up Economic Model agenda, Ruto said Kenyans should vote for his outfit because they understand the problems facing Kenya.

“The economic fora we have been holding are, therefore, meant to listen to the people’s views in their respective trades and areas of operation,” he said.

“Eventually, the Kenya Kwanza leadership will sign a charter with the people of Kajiado and Kenya.”

Ruto rubbished the Azimio coalition, saying they did not know what was ailing Kenya.

“Azimio has the wrong diagnosis of what ails Kenya. They are still stuck with the three challenges identified in 1963: Ignorance, disease and poverty,” he said.

He noted that the greatest challenges facing Kenya are unemployment and how to start and grow a business.

“The other challenge is inequality. There is a section of the population that is very wealthy and an overwhelming majority that is grossly poor,” he said.

“Big businesses can access credit at 10-15 per cent interest rate year, while millions of small businesses pay between whooping 2,000 and 3,000 per cent.”

Ruto said on health, the biggest issue is not the disease, but the cost of treating it.

“Huge advances have been made in health care, but the cost has escalated exponentially,” he said.

The deputy president claimed that the Raila led outfit has the wrong diagnosis and had no idea of how to deal with the challenges that face Kenya.

“And that is where the real problem lies; A leadership that has no clue how to deal with the issues that face 21st century Kenya,” he said.