Raila’s statement defending Gladys Wanga leaves bad taste in people’s mouth

ODM leader Raila Odinga poses for a picture with Gladys Wanga. [File, Standard]

On Monday, April 18, Raila Odinga made a statement in Homa Bay that left a bad taste in people’s mouth.

The ODM boss was at Nyasore Village in Kabondo Kasipul Constituency for the burial of Kenya’s Ambassador to Qatar Paddy Ahenda.

Ahenda died after a short illness in Doha, Qatar on April 3.

Homa Bay Woman Representative Gladys Wanga, who will run for Homa Bay Governor on ODM ticket, became a subject of discussion at Ahenda’s burial, with Odinga drumming up support for her candidature.

Wanga was born and raised in Kano, Muhoroni Constituency in Kisumu County, but is married in Rangwe Constituency, Homa Bay County.

Some of Wanga’s competitors have been criticising her candidature, saying she shouldn’t be elected as Homa Bay Governor because she is an “outsider” who lives in Homa Bay by virtue of marriage.

Some said that being an “outsider”, she doesn’t understand the long-standing problems that Homa Bay people face.

Coming to Wanga’s defense on Monday, Raila said in Dholuo: “Jok moko wacho ni mano (Wanga) ng’ama ne onyuol Kano, kasto okende lokani. Mano ng’ama ofuwo kamin mare (Some people say Wanga was born in Kano [which is not in Homa Bay County], and she now wants to run for Governor in Homa Bay County. Those who are opposing her candidature based on that thinking are as foolish as their mothers),” said the ODM chief.

The ODM leader’s remarks sparked outrage on social media platform Twitter, with a section of online users saying Raila’s statement smacked of disrespect to women.

Luo Council of Elders Assistant Treasurer in Homa Bay County Joram Okola told The Standard that no matter how one interprets the statement by the former prime minister, an element of disrespect remains a common denominator.

“A mother gives life. Because of that fact, she should be respected. Raila’s statement did not show respect to mothers by calling some of them fools,” said Okola.

“The Bible says respect your father and mother. The ODM boss’s remarks flouted this guide,” he added.

Another elder, Jarongo Okumu, agreed with Okola, saying: “Raila ought to have realised immediately that he’d blundered. He’d have, thereafter, sought forgiveness from the mourners and all mothers at large.”

The Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate also received criticism from Twitter users on Tuesday morning, April 19.

Black Pimpernel (@McOwiti254) said: “I cannot be abused and asked to vote.”

Former Law Society of Kenya President Nelson Havi (@NelsonHavi) said: “The mothers of Homa Bay and their ‘adult children’ should just call it a bluff.”

Alfred Omenya (@aomenya) said: “Homa Bay people are up in arms after Jakom (Raila) declared them as thick as their mothers for opposing project Wanga. Many are trying to interpret the great wisdom in that statement. There is none! Odinga should withdraw and apologise.”

Raila Odinga said ODM settled on Wanga for Homa Bay Governor ticket following successful consensus efforts by the aspirants.

“I knew that at the end of the day, only one person would clinch the governor’s ticket, even if ten aspirants competed. I asked the aspirants to agree among themselves, and they settled on Gladys Wanga,” he said.

The ODM chief said any person is free to run for an elective seat in any part of the country, his or her native background notwithstanding.

“We shouldn’t discriminate any aspirant because they are not natives of the counties that they’re seeking votes in. Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay or Migori counties belong to one people. Let’s reject division efforts by our detractors,” he said.

Wanga will face off against former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero, who is seeking to succeed Governor Cyprian Awiti on an independent ticket.

The Standard reached Raila Odinga’s communications director Dennis Onyango for comment, but he didn’t pick our calls or respond to our text as of the time of publishing.